A FINANCIAL adviser is set to follow his successful father after passing his professional qualifications. Matthew Cook works at Northern Spire, one of the region’s most respected wealth management companies that was founded and is run by his dad David. Matthew is only 24 but passed the prestigious Chartered Insurance Institute’s (CII) Diploma in Financial Services with flying colours and is already growing his list of clients. It has taken more than two years of study for Matthew to qualify, including six months at the prestigious St James Place Financial Adviser Academy. “The academy is tough to get into it – they’re very selective and it involves a two-month selection process with several interviews. However, I learned a great deal and I’m thankful I was able to complete the programme. “I’m delighted to have qualified and I’m looking forward to helping my clients grow their companies and their personal wealth – Northern Spire provides wealth management support to individuals and owner-managed businesses. We’re a one-stop shop for financial advice, working with a brilliant range of internal and external advisers to provide the very best advice.” said Matthew. “I already have a range of clients and although I’m the youngest qualified adviser on our team my clients include experienced MDs and business owners as well as younger people just starting out on their business journey,” he added. Matthew studied a business administration and management diploma at Sunderland College before starting his career at a marketing company. In 2019 he joined Northern Spire, which is headquartered in Sunderland Enterprise Park West, as Business Development Manager. The company provides a wide range of services for clients looking to build, grow, protect or preserve wealth, and is a senior partner practice of St James’s Place Wealth Management. Matthew is already known in north east business circles, as he has been Managing Director of the business network The Mussel Club since 2015, overseeing the serious growth of the club into a respected and popular regional organisation. “I’ve been fortunate enough to meet many business owners and leaders through my work at The Mussel Club and it has certainly helped grow my personal network. “We have hundreds of clients at Northern Spire, including many household names and large regional organisations and while looking to grow my own client list, I’m also hoping to expand the business too.” In the meantime, Matthew will study for his ongoing CII exams – about one a month to ensure he keeps up with the very latest financial developments – while also planning to become a Chartered Financial Adviser, the next stage in his development. Proud Dad David said: “Obviously I’m biased but Matthew has an extremely bright future as a financial adviser and is an important member of the Northern Spire team. He is fully committed to his role and is popular with clients who like his positivity and energy as well as his knowledge and tenacity.” Although much of his time is taken up with his continued studied, Matthew boxes at the MTK gym in Gateshead and also enjoys golf. For more on Northern Spire, go to https://partnership.sjp.co.uk/northernspire