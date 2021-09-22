The North East’s largest independent contract cleaning and facilities management firm is looking to create up to 100 new jobs over the next year after winning a string of new contracts across the country.

Maxim Facilities Management provides commercial contract cleaning and facilities management services to public and private sector clients, and already works with a range of well-known firms and organisations including Hitachi, Quorn and Gentoo.

But in the last few weeks, it has picked up new contracts with Sembcorp, Kromek plc, the Swindon Schools Group in Wiltshire, the Scottish Prison Service and Durham County Cricket Club, and is now looking to scale up its workforce to meet further expected demand.

The Sunderland-headquartered firm is currently recruiting for around 20 positions across the business, and is expecting to add another 80 people to its workforce in the next year, which would take its total workforce past the 1,100 people mark.

It has also just taken on its first ever apprentices, with two young people joining its head office team and more expected to follow.

Maxim operates in every part of the UK, aside from London and the South East, and has branch offices in Leeds, Swindon and Glasgow.

It is continuing to work towards its long-term strategic goal of becoming a £20m turnover company with around 2,000 employees, and is aiming to enhance its presence across Scotland as a key part of its growth strategy.

Graham Conway, founder and managing director at Maxim FM, says: “We are already firmly established as the North East’s largest independent cleaning and facilities management firm, and with cleaning and hygiene having never been higher up the business agenda, we’re expecting to see more growth opportunities arising in the next year and beyond.

“The contracts we’ve picked up in recent weeks demonstrate the way in which we’re broadening both the industry sectors and locations in which we’re operating and we have many more opportunities in the pipeline that we’re expecting to come to fruition in the coming months.

“Expanding our high-quality team will give us the resources we believe we’ll need to service our current and future workload, and we’re aiming to recruit both within and outside the North East.

“Scotland has already proven to be a strong market for us since we set up our office there six years ago and enhancing our presence north of the border will be a key strand of our future growth strategy.

“Recruiting our first apprentices will allow us to begin to ‘grow our own’ and we have high hopes for the contributions they can make towards the development of our business as they begin to build their careers.”