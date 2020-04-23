Mazda has launched new a free of charge accident damage repair photo estimate service.

Quote and all repairs carried out by approved Mazda bodyshop technicians with official parts.

Complimentary safety checks conducted during the repair for added convenience for the customer

A dent or a scrape on your car can be very annoying, especially when it’s difficult to know how and where you can get a trusted repair quote, especially if you’d like to do this before approaching your insurer for fear of losing a no claims bonus. So as a simple yet ingenious solution for its customers, Mazda has launched a new photo-based accident damage estimation service that allows Mazda drivers to receive a fast quotation for a repair without having to visit a bodyshop.

Designed to offer maximum convenience and peace of mind, the service is easily accessed in the ‘Accident & Repair’ page on the Mazda customer website. When damaged has occurred, Mazda drivers can now follow the simple guidelines via the new Accident Damage Repair portal to report damage and get an estimate if they are unsure about proceeding directly through the insurer. From there, the customer is invited to upload a selection of photographs to allow their nearest Mazda Approved Accident Repair centre to assess the severity of the damage and provide a free no obligation quote for the repair.

“A customer can, at any time switch to use their insurer should the repair be significant, however with the launch of the new Accident Damage Repair Portal we’re able to provide our customers with the relevant knowledge in advance to help make that important decision.” explains David Wilson-Green, Customer Service Director at Mazda Motors UK.

Adding, “Any repair is possible, from annoying car park dents to major damage, and every customer can be reassured that their car will be repaired by Mazda trained bodyshop technicians using Mazda genuine parts to ensure it is returned back to the original factory standard.”

“As part of the new highly convenient service, the Mazda Approved Accident Repair centre will also check whether the vehicle has any outstanding safety recalls, and if required, these will be completed at the same time as the repair, ensuring both simplicity and convenience for the customer.”

Wilson-Green continues “this new Accident Damage Repair Portal allows our customers to get an estimate of repair costs to their vehicle quickly from the comfort of their home. It’s worth noting that in the current COVID-19 situation, the speed of response will be impacted by the fact that only around 30 per cent of approved repairers are open and they are operating in-line with current government guidelines.

“However, most importantly whether in the current unprecedented times or once we are at full capacity again in the future, this is a programme that puts the customer first and is designed to offer something extra to drivers of Mazdas of any age or type.”

The new Accident Damage Repair portal forms part of a range of accident aftercare services offered by Mazda to ensure customers are able to quickly get back on the road with repairs at the highest standard. Other services and offers include Mazda Excess Return and Call Mazda First, a free 24 hour accident aftercare service for any Mazda driver involved in a vehicle collision.

For more information and to access the Accident Damage Repair portal, please visit https://www.mazda.co.uk/owners/call-mazda-first/