Drivers can save up £4,000 off a new Mazda in the Mazda UK Scrappage Incentive Scheme.

New Mazda MX-30 electric vehicle included for the first time with £1,000 scrappage saving.

Mazda dealerships offering customers remote consultations and a number of contactless services.

Customers can now save up to £4,000 off a brand new Mazda when they trade in their previous car under the Mazda Scrappage Incentive Scheme. Available to new cars registered by 31 March 2021, the scheme offers customers the chance to exchange older petrol or diesel vehicles first registered on or before the 31st December 2011 for a wide range of efficient sub 161g/km Mazda vehicles in an entirely contact-free environment.

Available with 4% APR* Representative Mazda Personal Contract Purchase or Mazda Conditional Sale on terms up to 48 months, Mazda’s Scrappage Incentive Scheme not only provides customers with a convenient way to purchase a new car, but also highlights the brand’s commitment to the environment and significantly lowering CO 2 emissions as part of Mazda’s wider Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 vision.

For the first time on the Scrappage Incentive Scheme, Mazda’s first battery electric vehicle – the Mazda MX-30 – is available to purchase with a Mazda Scrappage saving of £1,000 off brand new vehicles. In addition, those customers placing an order for a Mazda MX-30 registered by 31 March 2021 will receive a free NewMotion wall box charger with standard installation^. With UK deliveries starting next month, the 350 First Edition MX-30s will be the debut cars to arrive in dealerships followed by the full range in April, which starts at £25,545^.

The all-new MX-30 is part of Mazda’s multi-solution approach to reduce overall CO 2 emissions which has already introduced the ground-breaking Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI) Skyactiv-X engine, plus the new Mazda M Hybrid mild hybrid system which is fitted as standard to the Mazda3, Mazda CX-30 and manual Mazda2s. Highlighting the very latest in Mazda’s technology, design, quality and equipment, the Mazda3 is available to purchase with scrappage savings of up to £3,500, while customers can also save up to £3,000 on the Mazda CX-30.

Also included in the Scrappage Incentive Scheme is the 2021 Mazda CX-5 with customers saving up to £4,000 on eligible models. Following the introduction of cylinder deactivation on manual 165ps Skyactiv-G models last year, the CX-5 delivers a reduction of 8g/km of CO 2 when measured on the WLTP cycle compared to previous generation models.

Although showrooms are temporarily closed during lockdown across the UK, the Mazda Your Way commitment ensures customers are able to bring a first-class dealership experience straight to the comfort of their home with a number of remote solutions to connect and engage with dealers. For those customers looking to purchase a new Mazda, remote consultations are provided at dealerships through a variety of channels including email, telephone, and have now expanded to include Live Chat and Live video appointments for a highly personal experience.

With the option to join in a virtual video product presentation, customers are able to experience and discuss their chosen Mazda model, view key features and the premium interior trims, as well as discuss finance options from the comfort of their home. In addition, customers are able to remotely secure their chosen Mazda with a contactless reservation fee and opt to have the vehicle delivered to their home using the Covid-compliant Click and Collect service. Older models which are exchanged under the Scrappage Incentive Scheme, can still be safely collected through contactless collection.

Commenting on the Scrappage Incentive Scheme, Peter Allibon, Sales Director at Mazda UK, said: “The Mazda Scrappage Scheme has grown increasingly popular since its introduction in 2017. Not only can drivers save up to £4,000 off their new Mazda on the Incentive Scheme, but they will also be able to benefit from lower emissions and improved economy thanks to Mazda’s clean, efficient and award-winning Skyactiv Technology.”

Adding, “Our first all-electric Mazda heralds an exciting start to Mazda’s second century in business. With its distinctive styling, innovative technology, class-leading interior, driver focused dynamics and now five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, the MX-30 is a stand out addition to the rapidly evolving EV marketplace. With the First Edition order book now open, those drivers who are looking to swap into an electric vehicle can reserve a model for just £800. The additional £1,000 saving and free NewMotion home charging installation further adds to the excellent value of this limited edition.”

With competitive finance packages now available, the Mazda MX-30 First Edition is available with a finance offer of 4% APR* Representative on Mazda Personal Contract Purchase or Mazda Conditional Sale ensuring great monthly payment options for the step to EV ownership. Mazda MX-30 First Edition customers can find full details and pre-order here: https://www.mazda.co.uk/cars/mazda-mx-30/first-edition/