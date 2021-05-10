Limited to just 100 cars in the UK, the Kuro Edition is a standout addition to the 2021 Mazda6 range.

The Kuro Edition is marked out by its FOC Polymetal Grey Metallic paint and burgundy leather seats.

The main 2021 Mazda6 range features a seven model line-up across Tourer and Saloon body styles.

Arriving in dealerships this month, the new Mazda6 Kuro Edition brings new levels of visual personality to the stylish Mazda6. Marked out by its free-of-charge Polymetal Grey Metallic paint and contrasting black detailing, it merges this dark sporty edge with the Mazda6’s stylish looks and sleek proportions. Contrasting perfectly with the Polymetal Grey paint, the Kuro Edition features 19-inch black alloy wheels and black door mirrors, while inside the Kuro’s standout burgundy leather ensures that the cabin is equally bespoke.

Limited to 100 examples in the UK, the bold Mazda6 Kuro Edition is an exclusive and stylish addition to the 2021 Mazda6 range. Powered by the 165ps 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, the £29,250 Saloon and £30,250 Tourer feature the same generous standard equipment tally as the popular Sport trim Mazda6, but with just 50 examples of each they offer new levels of exclusivity. Standard equipment includes a reversing camera, an 11-speaker Bose audio system keyless entry, a heated steering wheel and Signature LED running lights.

Now exclusively petrol, the 2021 Mazda6 range features seven models outside of the Kuro special edition: four Saloons and three Tourers. Matched exclusively to the 145ps Skyactiv-G petrol engine, both the Saloon and Tourer ranges start with the SE-L grade where there’s a choice of automatic or manual transmission. Sport models feature the 165ps version of the same engine matched exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission.

However, the premium flagship of the Mazda6 range is the 2021 Mazda6 GT Sport. Powered by the 194ps 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G engine that has recently been introduced to the 2021 Mazda CX-5, this high-output petrol is matched exclusively to an automatic gearbox. The GT Sport is distinguished by its gunmetal grille, while inside this executive Mazda leaves you in no doubt of its premium ownership experience with Brown Nappa leather, front seat ventilation and heated outer rear seats. Other materials unique to this range-topping Mazda6 include Ultrasuade NU trim on the lower dashboard and door trims, real Japanese Sen wood on the upper dashboard and door trims, unique steering wheel stitching with a chrome centre wheel bezel and a frameless rear view mirror. Additionally, white LED interior illumination, a 7-inch TFT instrument set and a safety pack, that includes a 360 degree monitor, adaptive LED headlights, Rear Smart City Brake Support and Driver Attention Alert, means the technology tally is improved as well.

Across all models, the 2021 Mazda6 now features wireless Apple CarPlay, while as well as being standard on the Kuro Edition, the option of Polymetal Grey paint has been introduced to the Mazda6 for the first time across all models.

Commenting on the 2021 Mazda6 Kuro Edition, Mazda Motors UK Managing Director, Jeremy Thomson said: “whether it’s the family practicality of the Tourer or the executive looks of the saloon you opt for, the Kuro Edition is perfect for customers who want a stand-out Mazda6 with unique details inside and out, plus with just 50 examples of each coming to the UK exclusivity is guaranteed”.

Adding, “with our dealerships now welcoming customers back to their showrooms it’s the perfect time for our latest special edition to arrive. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, customer and staff safety is our number one priority in all interactions with visitors to the showrooms or service centres. While customers will receive the usual friendly welcome from the staff, each dealership will meet all government guidelines on social distancing and sanitisation.”