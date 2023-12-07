Medallia appoints new SVP International to support growth across EMEA and APAC

Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that it has appointed Nick Martin as its Senior Vice President (SVP) International.

Based in London, Martin will lead Medallia’s commercial organisation across EMEA and APAC, ensuring that Medallia continues to deliver value and tangible business outcomes for its clients. Working collaboratively across the organisation, he will be responsible for expanding Medallia’s customer base, growing existing customers relationships and building up its partner network – an integral part of the organisation’s future go-to-market strategy.



With a career spanning more than 25 years, Martin brings a wealth of experience to the role. He joins from AWS, where he held the position of Head of Enterprise Industries. Prior to that he was Head of Retail, CPG and Travel Industries at Google Cloud. Throughout all his previous roles, he has focused on driving customer value and growth, breaking down internal barriers to drive business success and deliver better outcomes – all within customer-focused organisations.

“The experience Nick brings to Medallia is invaluable and we are thrilled to welcome him into this pivotal role. With a strong focus on customer relationships, he will fit in well with our incredible international team and his expertise and leadership will help Medallia continue to lead the customer and employee experience space throughout the world.” said Joe Tyrrell, CEO at Medallia.