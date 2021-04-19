Future-thinking digital agency, Mediaworks has made two new senior appointments to spearhead its growth in Scotland.

Former Global business director Nick Smith has been appointed managing partner of the Edinburgh operation, with Sky’s Angela Stewart following Smith as business development manager.

Nick brings with him a vast array of knowledge from his 15 years in the media and communications industry, will lead the Edinburgh operations for Mediaworks. He was formerly Global Scotland’s area business director, where he oversaw commercial responsibility for the country’s biggest radio and media operation.

Nick says spearheading Mediaworks Scotland is a task he’s relishing. He explained: “I’ve been incredibly impressed with Mediaworks’ approach in the times I’ve collaborated with them in the past, from powerful brand propositions to creative search campaigns, so the chance to drive their Scottish operations forward is a huge honour. Mediaworks unique proposition of combining data, creativity technology and strategy is something that presents huge value for our existing clients and I think will really standout in the Scottish market. Matching Mediaworks’ growth ambition with the opportunity for a commercially-driven digital agency in Scotland is incredibly exciting.

“Marketing has changed, the dominance of new technology, accessibility to data, and the power of digital has transformed how brands must engage with their audiences. Mediaworks’ ability to help clients take ownership of their future is something that’s going to enormously help our expanding Scottish client base grow their business. I’m really looking forward to building our client service team in the coming weeks with a number of new hires.”

Angela, who will support the expansion of Mediaworks Scotland as business development manager, has an extensive background in sales across the media and communications industries, most recently as regional sales manager for household brand Sky, particularly on its AdSmart platform.

CEO and founder of Newcastle-headquartered Mediaworks, Brett Jacobson sees the growth of the Scottish base as the next step in the digital agency’s rapid and ambitious expansion plans. Having successfully launched and grown its Yorkshire operations from Leeds in the last 12 months from a standing start to a team of 25, it is now working with clients like Westfield Health, Johnson & Johnson and Dowsing & Reynolds.

Brett said: “Scotland’s place in the UK and global economy is vital, and it is essential for us to strategically invest in dedicated local support for our clients. Having Nick and Angela in place immediately creates strong opportunities to better service our fast-growing list of Scottish businesses and opening a new Edinburgh office is just the first step in what we believe will be a very exciting future for us across Scotland. I’m thrilled to have them on board and driving the growth as we partner with more future-thinking businesses.”

Mediaworks was launched 14 years ago in Newcastle and delivers end-to-end digital transformation, utilising data, technology, creativity and strategy to drive clients’ performance beyond today for a wide variety of national and international clients across a number of sectors, including health, housing, retail and finance. It has grown to a team of more than 130 across its sites in the North East, Yorkshire and Scotland.