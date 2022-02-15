One of UK and Ireland’s largest independent digital marketing agencies, Mediaworks, has made further senior appointments to spearhead its expansion in the North West of England.

Manchester-based Chris Jevons has joined Mediaworks as account director, arriving with a stellar background in the North West creative and digital scene. He joins at a time where Mediaworks has substantially grown its client portfolio in the region, partnering the likes of Leisure Lakes Bikes, who were recently acquired by JD Sports, Johnnie Johnson Housing and United Utilities on a range of digital transformation projects.

Chris, who will lead client services for Mediaworks’ North West-based clients, has an extensive background in digital performance across various channels, most recently as account director at central Manchester’s Big Brand Ideas.

He said: “Manchester’s agency scene is as vibrant as ever and I’m excited to be able to be at the centre of such a well-established agency’s growth in this area. The vision and ambition for Mediaworks is one that was too good to ignore. The agency is now closing in on 200 staff across its sites in the UK and Ireland and I’m thrilled to be at the forefront of that growth here in Manchester.”

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder of Mediaworks, added: “Bringing someone of Chris’s standing is a statement of our intent for Mediaworks and our footprint across the UK. I’m thrilled to have such an experienced and well-connected individual on board. We see huge potential for increasing Mediaworks’ presence in the city and have more exciting announcements on the way as we strengthen our position in Manchester.”

Mediaworks, one of UK&Is largest independent digital marketing agencies, delivers a range of services across SEO, PPC, web dev, brand, content and digital PR. The rapidly growing agency currently has 190 staff across its six offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester, London and as MWi in Dublin.