Future facing digital marketing agency, Mediaworks, is celebrating after its work for Leisure Lakes Bikes was crowned winner of the best sports and leisure campaign at The Drum Search Awards 2021.

The win also marks the second successive year in which Mediaworks has been awarded this accolade; in addition to receiving the more recent UK Dev Award for the best Third Sector website.

Leisure Lakes Bikes is an established retailer specialising in the sale and rental of bikes. Created in the 1980s as a family business, the company has 11 stores across the UK and still lives and breathes its family-run ethos. The increased demand for bikes during the national lockdown allowed Mediaworks to produce data and boost the client’s sales during the period of high demand.

The resulting digital approach successfully exceeded Leisure Lakes Bikes’ target of £4.8 million in sales over the course of 2020, delivering £6.39 million in revenue. It also generated higher rankings, moving a host of key products and brands onto the first page of Google in front of their key target audience at a crucial buying period for the business.

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder at Mediaworks said: “We saw a growth opportunity at an early stage of the pandemic for our client to capitalise on a period of high consumer demand. We were able to produce an incredibly strong SEO campaign just in time for when buying a bike was at its highest consumer demand.

“It’s a prime example of work that showcases both our focus in delivering data-driven, innovative solutions, as well as our dedication in creating great work for our clients. Hats off to the teams involved at Mediaworks and Leisure Lakes Bikes.”

Tim Noy, Director at Leisure Lakes Bikes said: “Our strategic partnership with Mediaworks has helped Leisure Lake Bikes achieve record growth through increasing our visibility in the search space and ultimately, own the cycling market online across the country.

“The award win only reinforces the confidence that Leisure Lake Bikes has across the Mediaworks team.”

Mediaworks delivers a range of digital services, including a full complement of performance marketing services, brand strategy, and digital transformation across four UK sites. In the last 12 months, Mediaworks has picked up national and international digital marketing briefs from the likes of Cath Kidston, Dune London, Johnson & Johnson, Miele and LADbible Group.