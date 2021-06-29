An uptown event to kick off MWC in style will be held after the Jon Bon Jovi concert.

Barcelona Mobile World Congress 2021: For all those attending Mobile World Congress this year, MEF and Cellusys would like to invite you to “It’s My Life” on Tuesday June 29. This event will starts at 19:30, just after the Jon Bon Jovi Concert. The event, with a live DJ, will be indoors and outdoors at Cafe Berlin, on Diagonal with Muntaner.

Despite the odds and many travel restrictions still in place, many are once again flocking to Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2021. Many safety and health measures have been implemented to ensure MWC goes ahead without incident and this event is no different.

Cellusys has had a strong presence in Barcelona for many years and is eager to collaborate with MEF to help those in the industry (both MEF members and non-members) come together for an evening of long overdue reunions.

“We feel lucky to get this opportunity to help our colleagues meet, share stories and step beyond the zoom meeting barrier that’s inhibited us since the pandemic began. Hopefully this MWC will pave the way for more in person events,” said Raphaella Rose, Events Marketing Manager at Cellusys.

MEF brings industry players together to work on key topics in mobile telecoms, and industry events play a major role in this collaboration.

“We are excited to see our friends and colleagues in person once again and are very much looking forward to this event,” commented Dario Betti, CEO of MEF. “After a year and a half of virtual conferences, an evening with the company of a wonderful cross-section of our ecosystem in 3D will be one to remember!”

For anyone that would like to attend, please contact events@cellusys.com. RSVP is essential due to limited spaces.

About MEF

Established in 2000, The Mobile Ecosystem Forum is a global trade body that acts as an impartial and authoritative champion for addressing issues affecting the broadening mobile ecosystem. MEF provides their members with a global and cross-sector platform for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions. The goal is to accelerate the growth of a sustainable mobile ecosystem that drives inclusion for all and delivers trusted services that enrich the lives of consumers worldwide.

About Cellusys

Cellusys revolutionised telecom security with the introduction of the Signalling Firewall in 2014. Consistently recognised as a Tier-1 provider, offering mobile networks solutions for signalling security, anti-fraud, A2P monetisation, roaming, analytics, and IoT. Cellusys systems improve quality of service and security for over 800 million subscribers worldwide, and make mobile networks more secure, intelligent and profitable.