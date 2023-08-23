MEF puts consumer trust at the forefront with the MEF Future of Mobile Fraud Prevention event, London, 5th September

The Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) has always put consumer trust at the centre of its activities, from the annual Global Trust Report to the MEF Sender ID Protection Registries, from the MEF Code of Conduct for its members to the specialist Fraud Working Group, and now with its latest event; The MEF Future of Mobile Fraud Prevention.

Mobile Communications, used by billions of people around the world, are a growing target for fraudsters globally. Mobile is emerging as the centre of digital transformation and with that it is increasingly at the centre of attacks; communications, payments, verification, and ecommerce are all now intertwined with mobile networks.

In response to growing concern and a unified desire to combat fraud, MEF is hosting the ‘Future of Mobile Fraud Prevention’.

Taking place in London on 5th September, the event will focus on new practices and solutions to help businesses protect themselves, consumers, and brands from fraud. It will bring together regulators, operators, carriers and brands for a lively discussion and expert insight on how the ecosystem can work together to eliminate fraud and bring trust to text messaging.

Hear from experts from a range of businesses and organisations including the UK Home Office, Europol, StopScams UK, Which? and many more.

The MEF community has been at the forefront of the fight against fraud, and it has increased its focus on protection over time. MEF’s involvement began with the launch of the Mobile VAS Code of Conduct in 2007. A Fraud Framework for mobile business messaging was launched in 2016. In 2018, the members of MEF collaborated in the first of MEF Sender ID Protection Registries in the UK, then expanded to Spain and Ireland.

MEF launched the Fraud & Revenue Assurance working group in 2020 with the specific aim to defend the long-term success of business messaging across all channels, protecting customers and industry stakeholders from fraud and abuse whilst optimizing customer experience. Earlier this year, due to increasing apprehension, MEF created the Trusted Messaging sub-working group specifically aimed at protecting customers and industry stakeholders from the risks of spam, smishing and spoofing.

MEF’s goal is to bring trusted communications to all.

Key topics to be discussed at the ‘MEF Future of Fraud Prevention’ include:

The evolving mobile Fraud Landscape: Trends, examples and case studies across voice, messaging and OTT such as spam, smishing/phishing, AIT and spoofing

The importance of regulatory frameworks in combatting fraud and the legal considerations for anti-fraud measures

VAS and Direct Carrier Billing Fraud

Identity in the new Telecom Networks

Discussion on the role of AI and machine learning in both combating and enabling fraud

Implementing fraud detection and prevention systems

Data analytics and intelligence-driven approaches to identify fraud patterns

New initiatives on the horizon to help combat fraud

Speakers include:

Alvaro Azofra Martinez, Head of Policy Development Team, European Cybercrime Centre (E3), Europol

Jemima Murray, Home Office UK, Head of Fraud Policy Unit

Andrei Skorobogatov, Head of International and Telecommunications Fraud, Home Office UK

Helen Fairfax-Wall, Head of Digital and Fraud Policy, Which?

Simon Miller, Director of Policy and Communications, Stop Scams UK

Dianne Doodnath, Principal, Remote Payment Channels, UK Finance

Mark Courtney, Chief Product Officer, Cifas

Andrew Bud CBE FREng FIET, Founder & CEO iProov and MEF Chairman

Brian D’Arcy, Director of Telecom Business Development, Infobip

Danny Preiskel, Senior Partner, Preiskel & Co LLP,

Declan Pettit, Director, MCP Insight

Dmitry Sumin, Head of Products, AB Handshake Corporation

Eli Katz, CEO & Founder, X-Connect

Gautam Hazari, Chief Technology Officer, Sekura Mobile Intelligence

Ian Matthews, President & CEO, WMC Global

Igor Skutsenya, Senior Business Development Manager, Lanck Telecom

John Wilkinson, CEO, TMT Analysis

Keiron Dalton, Chief Product Officer, Sekura Mobile Intelligence

Kevin Britt, British Telecom

Dr. Marco Lafrentz, VP of Business & Market Development, Netnumber Global Data Services

Louise Ford, Managing Director, Empello

Nigel Bazeley, Chief Product Manager, Prism Services

Patricia Peiro Hergueta, Chief Strategy Officer, Telecoming

Paul Ridgewell, Futures and Insight Analyst, Accelerated Capability Environment

Simeon Coney, Head of Business Development, Enea AdaptiveMobile

Stefan Kostic, Chief Executive Officer, IPification

Tim Green, Mobile Ecosystem Forum

What: MEF Future of Mobile Fraud Prevention.

Where: Central London (and online)

When: 5th September 2023

To book your ticket: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/events_/mef-the-future-of-fraud-prevention/

