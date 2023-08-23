MG confirms thrilling MG4 EV XPOWER

Thrilling new dual motor MG4 XPOWER available to order from July 2023, with first public debut confirmed for Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 13-16)

Priced from £36,495, the range-topping 435PS EV will be the most powerful production MG ever, capable of 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds

MG will also unveil the ‘EX4’ concept at Goodwood

MG Motor UK has revealed the official pricing and specification of its new high-performance all-electric hatchback, confirming the new MG4 EV XPOWER will be its most powerful production car yet when it debuts this July.

Priced from just £36,495, the new range-topping MG4 XPOWER firmly underlines the company’s Get More philosophy, as an EV performance car offering drivers breathtaking power and dynamics at an extremely competitive price.

The new XPOWER model features a highly anticipated dual motor powertrain delivering 435PS and up to 600Nm of torque, firmly positioning the latest MG4 model alongside the most potent high-performance hatchbacks on the market.

Capable of 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds, the XPOWER’s electrifying performance contrasts with a series of understated exterior design revisions, with the new model expected to fly under the radar in comparison to the usual high-powered hatchback offerings.

The subtle exterior design and specification enhancements include orange ‘XPOWER’ brake calipers, a two-tone black roof, new 18’’ alloy wheels and polished trim accents, alongside an exclusive new Racing Green colour option. Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director at MG Motor UK, said:

“We’re confident the MG4 XPOWER will shake-up the market like the MG4 SE and Trophy, showing that a compact EV can be affordable, practical and a terrific drive.”

“We expect it will appeal to customers looking for a pure performance offering which is the antithesis of the traditionally ‘loud’ high performance hatchback. The XPOWER also retains the generous technology and equipment levels, as well as practical hatchback features, of the award-winning MG4 range.”

The MG4 XPOWER is available to order from July and promises to be one of the most exciting new electric cars of 2023, marking a new milestone in MG’s highly anticipated return to the performance car market.

The most powerful MG yet

Underpinned by the MG4’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), the XPOWER is equipped with an all-new dual motor configuration that delivers up to 320kW and 435PS to all four wheels, via front (150kW) and rear (170kW) electric motors.

As well as offering hyper hatch-rivalling performance in a straight line, the enhanced drivetrain features sophisticated new technological upgrades to effectively distribute power and maximise driver engagement while cornering.

An all-new Dynamic Cornering Control System will be available for the first time on an MG, featuring a locking electronic differential and Intelligent Motor Control to allow torque vectoring between all four wheels, generating maximum traction and outstanding composure in a wide range of driving conditions.

A comprehensive series of suspension upgrades have been completed, featuring recalibrated spring and damper tuning, stiffer anti-roll bars and sharper steering. Overall suspension stiffness has been increased by up to 25%, meaning the MG4 XPOWER will build upon the acclaimed handling characteristics of the current MG4 models.

MG’s engineering team has also recalibrated the regenerative braking software to allow one pedal driving in suitable situations.

Increased stopping power reduces the MG4 XPOWER’s 62-0mph stopping distance to just 33.9metres, generated via uprated, ventilated 345mm discs on all four corners, with new premium Bridgestone Turanza tyres offering excellent levels of grip without compromising rolling efficiency.

Underlining the new model’s performance credentials, a new launch control feature allows drivers to experience XPOWER in its ultimate form by sprinting from 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds.

MG EX4 – A unique concept for Goodwood

MG Motor UK has also revealed a third high performance MG will debut during Goodwood Festival of Speed, confirming a new concept car will be shown in the First Glance paddock at the event from Thursday 13th July.

The MG EX4 boldly reimagines the Metro 6R4 rally legend of the 1980s, underpinned by the MG4 XPOWER’s electric drivetrain. Designed by MG’s team in London, who played a key role in creating the new MG Cyberster, the EX4 will feature a distinctive livery designed especially for Goodwood and celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Metro 6R4.

For more information about MG or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.mg.co.uk.

