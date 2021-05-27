Siblings Melissa and Jack Taylor are limbering up for the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge for the third time in support of Cancer Research. Melissa, 14, and Jack, 12, students at Richmond School, are no strangers to the daunting hill climbs, having first scaled the heights in 2015, when they were only eight and six years old.

The iconic Three Peaks are among the best-known hills in the Yorkshire Dales National Park and every year, thousands come to reach the top of at least one, or to conquer all three by taking on the challenge, with the target of completing it within twelve hours. The hardy Richmond School students are determined to beat their already impressive personal best time of 9 hours 36 minutes and are aiming to finish in under 9 hours.

One of the toughest outdoor challenges in the North of England, the route takes in Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Inglebrough, covering 24 miles and a total climb of 1,585m. Melissa said: “This marks our third Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge and as well as aiming to improve our time, we are also raising vital funds for Cancer Research, in memory of our Grandma. We have been doing a lot of training with our parents, including the full Swaledale Marathon, which is an equally gruelling route. We love the Yorkshire Three Peaks as the scenery is so spectacular.”

Jack added: “We really enjoy hill walking and over the last seven years I have walked to the summits of Snowdon, Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike. I am looking forward to doing the Three Peaks again with Melissa, my parents and our dogs, Bruno and Lewis, as it is such a rewarding experience.”

Jenna Potter, Headteacher, concluded: “I am in awe of Melissa and Jack and their determination to take on this challenge, which is undoubtably the most formidable challenge walk in the Yorkshire Dales. They are great role models for our students and demonstrate a fantastic approach to fitness and wellbeing, as well as the enormous benefits of connecting with nature and the great outdoors. I am sure they will inspire many others to consider a challenge and also to support a charitable cause.”

Melissa and Jack will be doing the challenge on the 2nd June and you can support them by donating to their Cancer Research fundraising page at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/melissas-giving-page-2060