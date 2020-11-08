Prices start from £31,305 on-the-road

Exclusive Edition available on A 200 and A 200 d engines, while Exclusive Edition Plus is available on A 250 and A 220 d

Standard equipment includes stylish Night package – for the first time on a non-AMG A-Class

On sale now with first deliveries in November 2020

The new A-Class Exclusive Edition is now available to order, with prices starting from £31,305 OTR for the A 200 and £34,005 for the A 200 d. The A 250 Exclusive Edition Plus costs £37,320, while the A 220 d is priced from £38,095.

The new Exclusive Edition is based on the AMG Line Executive equipment line which already comes as standard with the innovative MBUX infotainment system, including ‘Hey Mercedes’ virtual assistant, and a 10.25-inch high-resolution media display.

The Exclusive Edition adds Night Package including privacy glass; ‘edition’ badging; ‘edition’ floor mats; a black radiator grille; new black upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather and DINAMICA, finished with contrast stitching in light grey.

Highlights also include 19-inch AMG multi-spoke wheels painted in titanium grey with a high-sheen finish; panoramic sunroof; and 64 colour ambient lighting.

Exclusive Edition Plus – available on A 220 d and A 250 engines – is based on the Premium Plus line; and adds designo mountain grey magno paint; 10.25-inch digital instrument display, illuminated door sills, KEYLESS-GO, rear arm rest MULTIBEAM LED headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist; Augmented Navigation; Advanced Sound System; front memory seats and 19-inch AMG cross-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in black.

A-Class Exclusive Edition pricing: