- Prices start from £31,305 on-the-road
- Exclusive Edition available on A 200 and A 200 d engines, while Exclusive Edition Plus is available on A 250 and A 220 d
- Standard equipment includes stylish Night package – for the first time on a non-AMG A-Class
- On sale now with first deliveries in November 2020
The new A-Class Exclusive Edition is now available to order, with prices starting from £31,305 OTR for the A 200 and £34,005 for the A 200 d. The A 250 Exclusive Edition Plus costs £37,320, while the A 220 d is priced from £38,095.
The new Exclusive Edition is based on the AMG Line Executive equipment line which already comes as standard with the innovative MBUX infotainment system, including ‘Hey Mercedes’ virtual assistant, and a 10.25-inch high-resolution media display.
The Exclusive Edition adds Night Package including privacy glass; ‘edition’ badging; ‘edition’ floor mats; a black radiator grille; new black upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather and DINAMICA, finished with contrast stitching in light grey.
Highlights also include 19-inch AMG multi-spoke wheels painted in titanium grey with a high-sheen finish; panoramic sunroof; and 64 colour ambient lighting.
Exclusive Edition Plus – available on A 220 d and A 250 engines – is based on the Premium Plus line; and adds designo mountain grey magno paint; 10.25-inch digital instrument display, illuminated door sills, KEYLESS-GO, rear arm rest MULTIBEAM LED headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist; Augmented Navigation; Advanced Sound System; front memory seats and 19-inch AMG cross-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in black.
A-Class Exclusive Edition pricing:
|
Model
|
Transmission
|
CO2 (g/km)
|
P11D (£)
|
On-the-road (£)
|
BiK (%)
|
A 200 Exclusive Edition
|
6-speed manual
|
145
|
£31,035
|
£31,305
|
32%
|
7G-DCT 7-speed automatic
|
147
|
£32,635
|
£32,905
|
32%
|
A 200 d Exclusive Edition
|
8G-DCT 8-speed automatic
|
139
|
£33,735
|
£34,005
|
30%
|
A 250 Exclusive Edition Plus
|
7G-DCT 7-speed automatic
|
163
|
£36,725
|
£37,320
|
36%
|
A 220 d Exclusive Edition Plus
|
8G-DCT 8-speed automatic
|
140
|
£37,825
|
£38,095
|
31%