Mercedes-Benz Vans announces UK pricing and specification for the new eCitan

The most highly-equipped vehicle in the small van segment, with technology and specifications designed to enhance range efficiency, reduce downtime and maximise safety.

Combined WLTP all-electric range of up to 176 miles 1 and rapid DC charging from 10-80% in 35 minutes. 2

and rapid DC charging from 10-80% in 35 minutes. Available in panel and crew van variants with a choice of two lengths and two trim lines.

Now available to order in the UK, with the first vehicles expected to arrive in October.

Complimentary servicing and charge point installation. 3

Priced from £33,995, excluding VAT and OZEV Plug-in Van Grant contribution.

The new Mercedes-Benz eCitan is now available to order for UK customers, spearheading premium electric vehicles in the small van segment. Production and delivery of the L1 panel van variant are anticipated to take place next month, with orders for L2 versions following later this year and crew van models early next year.

Designed with two trim levels, PROGRESSIVE and PREMIUM, the eCitan is equipped to offer businesses greater efficiency, safety and the best possible real-world range.

The PROGRESSIVE line is priced from £33,995 excluding VAT and OZEV Plug-in Van Grant contribution. Key features include:

Active Brake Assist with pedestrian and cyclist recognition

Reversing camera

Rear parking sensors

Anti-theft alarm with deadlocking

Emergency Call System

MBUX navigation with extended services for electric vehicles

High-gloss black dashboard trim with chrome elements.

The PREMIUM line is priced from £35,970, excluding VAT and OZEV Plug-in Van Grant contribution and enhances the exterior and interior styling with:

16-inch light-alloy wheels

Colour-coded bumpers

LED High Performance headlamps

LED fog lights

Metallic paint.

Enhanced technology to keep businesses moving efficiently

The eCitan’s electric motor has a maximum output of 90 kW (122 hp) and a maximum torque of 245 Nm. A water-cooled 45 kWh battery ensures efficient operation on hot days and is safely housed beneath the floor, so does not impinge on the available space.

All variants feature two driving modes: Comfort and ECO, as well as three recuperation levels (D- / D / D+). ‘D-’ ‘closely resembles one pedal driving’ and allows maximum energy to be recaptured by the vehicle’s synchronous motor. Mode ‘D’ offers similar recuperation to a traditional engine, and ‘D+’ allows sailing for maximum coasting.

Equipment and technology designed to help drivers optimise the real-world range of the vehicle include a heat pump, heated windscreen and heated seats. The pre-conditioning function available via the three-year complimentary subscription to the Mercedes me app, allows customers to cool or heat their van while it is charging. This conserves battery life and maximises range, while ensuring the cab temperature is comfortable from the ‘off’.

A variety of other Mercedes me connectivity features can assist drivers when charging or driving, thanks to the inclusion of a Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) digital display screen. With in-built navigation, it can help plan the optimum route for an electric vehicle. If the battery needs to be topped up enroute, MBUX will suggest the ideal charging station depending on the vehicle’s state-of-charge and distance to destination. It can also surface all available charging opportunities in the vicinity, including charger speed and whether it is currently in use.4

Faster charging and complimentary servicing to reduce downtime

Like all electric vans from Mercedes-Benz, the eCitan comes with a three-year, unlimited mileage warranty and battery capacity cover for eight years or 100,000 miles. Award-winning MobiloVan support with free, round-the-clock emergency roadside assistance, including out-of-charge cover, as well as four complimentary services: two A (minor) and two B (major), add further peace of mind for customers.

The small van is also equipped with 22 kW AC charging as standard. This will allow businesses to benefit from faster AC charging times, particularly as they continue to roll out their own higher capacity AC charging, where DC charging solutions may not be practical. The lithium-ion battery can be recharged (10-80%) in just 38 minutes with the installed 75 kW DC charger2. To further help businesses transition to electric vehicles, Retail and SME customers will receive £1,000 towards charging installation at their home or place of work.3

Class-leading safety with cutting-edge assistance and safety systems

The eCitan is equipped with many safety and driving assistance systems as standard:

Six airbags: from airbag for driver and co-driver to thorax and window airbags

Active Brake Assist: autonomous emergency braking can help to avoid rear-end collisions and accidents with pedestrians or cyclists

Hill Start Assist: maintains the brake pressure when the driver’s foot moves from the brake pedal to the accelerator when starting uphill, preventing rollback

Crosswind Assist: reduces the effects of wind by assisting drivers with braking action at the front and rear wheel on the side of oncoming wind

Attention Assist: detects when drivers become increasingly inattentive and drowsy, with an audible and visual prompt to take a break.

In combination with the optional tow bar, which has up to 1,450kg braked capacity, the eCitan also features Trailer Stabilisation Assist. If the vehicle combination begins to sway, the system uses braking interventions to stabilise it.