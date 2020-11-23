Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd has once again teamed up with the Institute of Vehicle Recovery (IVR) to be the first van vehicle manufacturer to issue all technicians that support and provide Roadside Assistance with an RQM digital ID card.

This new digital cards, developed by the IVR, has been created to modernise the functionality and ensure that qualifications and compliance records can now be accessed digitally by scanning a unique QR code via the digital ID card on a technician’s mobile phone, using another mobile phone.

The RQM digital ID card work alongside the certification for Health and Safety of all technicians that support and provide Roadside Assistance, which Mercedes-Benz Vans UK requires every three years, rather than the current industry standard of every five years, as part of a market-leading training benchmark.

The new RQM digital ID cards will be issued to the technicians upon completion of this training – a move that is once again industry-leading.

Simon Neill, Customer Operations Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, said: “We pride ourselves on the dedication and skill of our round-the-clock roadside technicians, and are committed to ensuring their health, safety, and professional development is of the highest standard. They provide a vital service to help keep businesses moving, and ensure that our customers are in the safest possible pair of hands in the event of a roadside callout. To therefore be amongst the first to roll out these new RQM digital ID cards means that our technicians that support and provide Roadside Assistance can focus on their job in hand, knowing their records are all digitalised and secure.”

Mark Hartell, Vice Chairman of the Institute of Vehicle Recovery, added:

“The RQM digital identity card provides portable, up-to-date information that can be checked wherever and whenever needed. The cards can be kept up to date remotely and automatically. Mercedes-Benz Vans has chosen the cardless option, completely removing the need to carry plastic ID cards, saving on lost or damaged cards and lessening their carbon footprint on the environment. Putting the power of the RQM card into the hands of their technicians, coupled with industry training standards shows Mercedes-Benz Vans’ full commitment to the health and safety of their customers and their technicians.”