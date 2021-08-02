New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class now on sale with prices starting from £162,390

Available in three model lines: Maybach S 580 4MATIC, Maybach S 580 4MATIC First Class and Maybach S 680 4MATIC First Class

Two petrol engines – a V8 and V12 – available with 4MATIC all-wheel drive

Mercedes-Maybach debuts Rear Seat Entertainment, rear-axle steering, E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL and First Class Lounge

Available to order now, with first UK vehicles arriving in early Autumn

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is now on sale with prices starting from £162,390 for the Maybach S 580 4MATIC, and £177,025 for the S 580 4MATIC First Class. The Maybach S 680 4MATIC First Class costs £204,375.

Particularly suitable for chauffeured driving, the wheelbase is 18 cm longer compared to the long variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. This focus on the rear area is underlined by even more refined appointments, with new massaging functions and an extensive upgrade for the First Class rear compartment.

The S 580 4MATIC features a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, which produces 503 hp and 700 Nm of torque. A further 20 hp and 200 Nm of torque is available thanks to the EQ Boost mild hybrid system. This features an integrated starter-generator powered by the 48 V on-board electrical system, improving overall performance and efficiency. It can reach 62 mph from standstill in 4.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. The S 580 4MATIC can deliver between 24.1 and 25.5 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 253 g/km of CO 2 (the First Class variant releases 265 g/km).

The range-topping six-litre V12 S 680 4MATIC First Class, starting from £204,375, produces 612 hp and 900 Nm of torque. The sprint to 62 mph takes just 4.5 seconds, while it delivers 19.8 mpg and emits 325 g/km of CO 2 .

All models come as standard with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission and are only available in long wheelbase form.

The Maybach S 580 4MATIC comes with the next generation of Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX); High-End Rear Seat Entertainment; MBUX Rear Tablet; MBUX Interior Assistant; Augmented Reality Head-Up Display; a digital TV tuner; 12.8-inch OLED Media Display; Burmester High-End 4D Sound System; ENERGIZING Package Front; designo piano lacquer flowing lines trim; 20” Maybach 5-hole forged wheels; Rear Seat Comfort Pack including massage functions; Exclusive nappa leather upholstery; high pile floor mats; DINAMICA roof liner; garage door opener; Comfort Doors in the rear; steering wheel in wood and nappa leather; Active Ambient Lighting; Adaptive Rear Compartment Lighting and KEYLESS-GO with seamless door handles. Exclusive to the S 580 4MATIC is rear-axle steering with 10° steering angle adjustment.

In addition, the First Class models feature 21-inch Maybach multi-spoke forged wheels; two wireless headsets; folding tables in the rear; nappa leather roof liner; rear-axle steering (4.5°); designo backrests in wood; champagne flutes; 10-litre capacity rear fridge compartment; designo brown open-pore walnut wood trim with aluminium lines and a nappa leather steering wheel. While the S 580 has five seats, First Class is only available with luxury individual rear seats.

E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL – only available on the S 580 4MATIC and S 580 4MATIC First Class – is an entirely new, fully active suspension system based on the 48 V electrical system. It uses five multi-core processors, more than 20 sensors and the stereo camera, to react proactively to each driving situation. The S 680 features AIR BODY CONTROL air suspension.

DIGITAL LIGHT headlights, offering a resolution of more than 2.6 million pixels per vehicle, are standard across all variants, as are Maybach Exclusive tail-light animation and the Mercedes-Maybach Logo Projector in the Exterior Mirrors.

Maybach Exclusive Two-Tone Paints are available in eight different choices for an extra £13,650. The Mercedes-Maybach Exclusive nappa leather designo package, £28,000, is available as an option on First Class models adding; designo black piano lacquer trim with flowing lines, designo roof liner in nappa leather with topstitching, finished in crystal white, front centre console sides in nappa leather with topstitching, insert in the door sill panels in nappa look, MAYBACH Exclusive nappa leather in designo crystal white and silver grey pearl, multifunction steering wheel in wood/leather, nappa leather covering on sun visors, pockets on driver’s and front-passenger’s backrest, window frame, A-, B- and C-pillars and upper and side cover on the instrument panel, and two upholstery cushions covered in nappa leather, with diamond quilting and Mercedes-Maybach logo plus piping in contrasting colour.