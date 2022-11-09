Spearhead a revolution that will demolish the foundations of a broken society in this dystopian 2.5D PixelArt adventure

Madrid, Spain – 25th October 2022. Journey to a near future dystopian world as publisher Meridiem Games announces that graphic adventure title Neon Blood will be launching digitally for PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch in 2023. Developed by ChaoticBrain Studios, Neon Blood beautifully fuses 2D PixelArt sprites and 3D-modelled environments to immerse players in a deep adventure full of intriguing characters and plot twists.

Watch the announcement trailer for Neon Blood here

The year is 2053, and after the devastation of World War III, humanity has been reduced to existing in a single macropolis called Viridis, which is made up of two cities, the luxurious Bright City and the dystopian Blind City.

Axel McCoin, a detective from Blind City, finds himself motivated by his ideals to rebel against the injustices caused by the social separation between the two cities. Further motivated by the social inequalities that exist in society, he becomes a symbol of revolution to the people who share his ideals.

On his adventure, Axel will meet powerful allies who will help him in his quest as well as enemies who will stand in his way, such as Ruby Emerald who will do everything in her power to derail Axel’s plans.

Features:

Neon Blood unviels an elaborate and deep story with a cyberpunk theme that serves as a thread to tell the story of Axel and the relationships he will establish throughout his adventure.

Character interaction and exploration will lead the Axel through the micropolis of Viridis revealing the different realities of the two cities to players.

Neon Blood has been been created using stunning 2.5D visuals, based on the use of 2D sprites in PixelArt with 3D-modelled environments, maintaining an aesthetic differentiation between the 2D characters and the 3D environments.

Explore the two deeply contrasting cities with markedly different aesthetics – the futuristic sc-fi cityscape of Bright City and dark, gritty cyberpunk inspired Blind City.

Use the investigative skills of detective Axel McCoin to reveal the dark secrets of Viridis and set in motion a revolution that could destroy the foundations of society.

Neon Blood will be launching this winter for PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and Nintedno Switch in 2023. Fans can wishlist the game now at the PlayStation Store and Steam.

For more information, please visit www.meridiem-games.com