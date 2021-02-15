Sunderland-based quality assurance software specialist Mesma has made a key appointment as it continues to invest in new product development as part of planned strategic growth.

Ola Awobona joins as product owner at a time of continued demand from the education and employment support sectors for its quality assurance software platform, insightQ.

With a background in business analysis and customer technology services, he will overseethe design of the new insightQ2 software. This subscription-based technology enables training providers, colleges, universities, employment support providers and government agencies to meet the needs of learners and customers by simplifying complex quality management processes, ensuring information is used to target resources in the areas that have the most impact.

His appointment comes as the firm, which has sustained a resilient performance in the face of uncertainties caused by the pandemic, continues to build on growth plans that will see its annual turnover increase to £500,000 in the next 24 months.

Gateshead Council Learning & Skills, North West Ambulance Services, London South East Colleges, TDR Training, Skills Development Scotlandand Newcastle University are among current clients.

Director Louise Doyle, said: “We are excited to have Ola join us, bringing his extensive experience to improve our product offering among clients, who are investing in online solutions to help them achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness to their quality systems.

“His appointment forms part of our plans to grow our presence in both the UK and other key global markets in 2021 and bring in ambitious and talented people who will drive the business forward. Everyone brings something different, new skills and new views, so we’re delighted to have Ola on board.”