Leading North East business-to-business PR consultancy, MHW PR, has started the new year with a trio of new business projects.

During January, the Newcastle-based consultancy was awarded contracts with three new clients, Lowes Financial Management, VLS (Vehicle Lease and Services) and Careers College North East.

The work includes copywriting a new website for VLS, creating a video for the regional Careers College and a media relations campaign around a new, annual report on the performance of structured financial products during 2020 for Lowes.

Wayne Halton, owner and director at MHW said: “There’s no doubting we’re in a tough, volatile market so it’s very satisfying to pick up some interesting pieces of work with three new clients.

“Video storytelling has really taken off during the pandemic, and we’ve helped manage the creation of more than a dozen videos for different clients during the last six months; Careers College North East is just the latest example.

“The work with Lowes was more ambitious and involved a media relations campaign targeting national and specialist financial and investor media.

“We secured some great national coverage for the client including interview opportunities. That initial success has resulted in further work from Lowes.

“I’m both excited and relieved to see that business development remains buoyant. The general economic market is tough but there are definitely areas of growth and opportunity and I’m pleased MHW is getting its fair share of projects to quote for.”

MHW, established more than 20 years ago, has a strong B2B background and current clients include Express Engineering, Royston Diesel Power, Seaward Electronic, AuxinOKR and Growth Capital Ventures.