The FERŌX range extended with a new 4WD premium-luxury model

that embodies all the qualities of SUV and pick-ups

Monza, 30 September 2021 – MILITEM FERŌX-T represents the maximum evolution of the pick-up as we know it. It also reinvents the current concept of the SUV, transforming it into an SUT: Sport Utility Truck.

The vehicle is suited to daily use as well as off-road excursions. It combines the abilities of an SUV and pick- up into one unit, harmonizing and enhancing the characteristics of each. MILITEM FERŌX-T presents a host of technical and content upgrades, transforming each journey into a unique experience.

FERŌX-T is a premium-luxury pick-up occupying a position in the premium-luxury, niche market. Naturally, it is a model that reflects and upholds the level of excellence that distinguishes the entire MILITEM line-up. It extends the FERŌX range as a pick-up with different characteristics to the MILITEM MAGNUM.



Based on the Gladiator Rubicon, MILITEM FERŌX-T stands out for its unmatched all-terrain capacity, its high-degree of functionality, all-round safety and undisputed versatility.

MILITEM FERŌX-T has distinct muscular looks but does not compromise on practicality, sturdiness and unique performance. In terms of performance and technical content, the FERŌX-T is the “supercar” among pick-ups!

MILITEM FERŌX-T catches the eye with its uncontainable personality, decisive bodyshape and prestigious, hand-finished cabin. The modifications made have radically transformed a vehicle re-engineered by the MILITEM team.

A new arrival for the European market, but not for MILITEM as it is already fitted to the FERŌX, is the 285bhp 3.6L V6 engine, producing 353 Nm of torque.

BODYWORK – SET UP

MILITEM describes its latest model as strong, hi-tech and charismatic. The brand’s engineers and designers have developed its performance and style while maintaining the overall “family feeling” of the range. Features such as MILITEM’s emblematic honeycomb black grille (also available in carbon-fiber), “wide body” wheel arches (in carbon-fiber or body-colored) and MILITEM’s 20” rims all feature.

With the FERŌX-T, MILITEM introduces the FERŌX Bar as standard. The roll-bar revolutionizes the design of the original model and allows the retractable LED headlights to be fitted.

Another distinctive element that MILITEM has introduced as on option for the first time on the FERŌX-T is the cargo-bed in hi-tech nautical material; clients can select their own color. The link to the yachting world is clear: with its towing capacity of 3,500kg and a towbar mounted as standard, the MILTEM FERŌX-T is perfect for pulling powerful outboards.

The two Black Performance tailpipes were also designed in-house by MILITEM. They feature a Dual-Mode function able to enhance the SUT’s twin personality: a button on the center console modifies the exhaust notes.

The MILITEM FERŌX-T sports electronically retractable running boards, new smoked “Neutral fumé” front and rear lights, door rim puddle lights and can also be equipped with an LED lightbar in the front bumper.

The MILITEM FERŌX-T is a vehicle able to go where ordinary 4x4s cannot. Most of the merit goes to MILITEM’s new suspension, developed especially for the new model. It can be tweaked to tackle any terrain due to the higher ground clearance delivered by MILITEM’s 2” Lift-Kit. The twin-tank dampeners, in aluminum and finished in carbon-fiber, are a mechanical gem. Thanks to the 4WD Rock-Trac system, as standard, it is possible to select the drive mode and the traction from the four-wheel drive.

For the vehicle’s dynamism and roadholding, MILITEM makes the most of the latest technology, fitting 35×12,50 R20 Cooper All-Terrain tires as well as an adjustable track bar and efficient steering dampers.

INTERIORS

Each MILITEM is a handcrafted masterpiece: the cabin is comfortable and luxurious. It is precisely this unconventional blend of muscle-car bodywork and prestigious interiors that is MILITEM’s true identity. The model’s functionality never interferes with the tasteful, refined finish inside. With Italian leather seats fitted by hand and the option to select Alcantara® inserts, climbing on board one of the brand’s models is an overwhelming experience.

MILITEM clients can personalize their car courtesy of a vast range of leather, fabric (including Denim) and technical fibers.

The all-black detailing adds an extra touch of luxury and sportiness to the cabin. The center console houses a button that activates the multi-colored ambient lighting, another exclusive touch from the FERŌX 2021 range.

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

The MILITEM FERŌX-T is based on the Gladiator Rubicon. It is fitted with a 285bhp 3.6 V6 petrol engine; it drives the wheels thanks to the “fine tuning” of the engine by MILITEM technicians.

The MILITEM FERŌX-T boasts 4WD and an 8-speed automatic transmission that is commanded by paddle shifts set by the steering wheel; yet another piece of kit that ups the premium levels.

MILITEM FERŌX-T ADVENTURE

The MILITEM FERŌX-T is also available with an ADVENTURE pack that emphasizes the multiple off-road capacities of this amazing pick-up. The bumpers and wheel arches are finished in a special scratch-resistant paint. Meanwhile, a snorkel is mounted on the passenger side of the hood that allows the car to “breathe” in water. Wrapping things up is the dedicated luggage rack in scratch-resistant paint, complete with LED headlights for improved off-road driving at night. The ADVENTURE pack includes an extensive range of equipment that make the FERŌX-T ideal for the toughest terrain. The MILITEM FERŌX-T ADVENTURE is fitted with a set of studded Cooper 35×12,50 R20 Mud Terrain tires.

The FERŌX-T embodies the most evolved expression of MILITEM’s American Tech-Italian Made models. Each MILITEM vehicle is the perfect combination of American DNA and majestic Italian craftsmanship. MILITEM redefines iconic American models with an exquisite finish and Italian class and taste. The brand creates exclusive models for the premium-luxury market. It is in the details that MILITEM’s value and unique edge can be gauged!

The list-price of the MILITEM FERŌX-T begins in Italy at €97,490 + VAT. Abroad the price is different in every market. Each MILITEM model is accompanied by a European warranty that extends to 36 months or 100,000km; this can be extended to 72 months and unlimited mileage.

MILITEM’s vehicles have European homologation and are subject to German TÜV safety regulations, one of the world’s leading independent technical associations.

MILITEM’s first corporate showroom was established in Monza but the brand’s commercial network includes three dealerships in Italy: in Bologna, Padova and Mantua. MILITEM also has a partner in the Principality of Monaco with other dealers to be added over the coming months in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands and Germany.

MILITEM recommends BARDAHL lubricants For more information: www.militem.com