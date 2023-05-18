Miller Homes Invites Locals To Join Show Home Launch Celebrations

A wonderful new show home in the heart of Middlesbrough is to open on Saturday 20th May with a weekend of special offers, coffee and cake, prizes and fun for families, planned to mark the occasion.

The four-bedroom detached Rowan style of home at Miller Homes’ Rowan Park development, off Ladgate Lane, will warmly welcome visitors to enjoy the celebratory atmosphere, whilst viewing the latest trends in home interiors showcased in the home.

“We are thrilled with how this show home looks, and it has exceeded all our expectations with its warm and striking autumnal colour palette, bespoke soft furnishings and eye-catching wallpaper,” said Donna Clark, Associate Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “We wanted to create a natural, warm home that shows how versatile the living accommodation is and how modern-day family life can be enjoyed in a Miller home.”

A striking forest green kitchen sets the tone for the home with burnt orange, creams, chocolate, and shades of greens utilised perfectly throughout the rooms.

“This is a perfect family home, and this, of course, meant some bedrooms for younger members of the family,” said Donna. “Bedroom three has a wonderful woodland mural setting the scene for many adventures, whilst bedroom four has been created as a nursery with a super cute dragon theme based around the popular soft toys from Jellycat.”

The show home at Rowan Park is open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm. No appointment is necessary, however, should you wish to make one you can do so by calling 0330 173 4065.

Visitors to the development prior to 5th June will be entered into a prize drawer to win a family ticket to the iconic attraction, Forbidden Corner in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.

Rowan Park is a development of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes located close to Stewart Park on the outskirts of Middlesbrough.

Homes currently available range from a three-bedroom Overton style home priced from £192,000, to a stunning four-bedroom Birch currently priced from £328,000.

The opening event will take place on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st May between 10.30am and 5.30pm. To view details and current offers visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/rowan-park.aspx

