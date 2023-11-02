Miller Homes Teesside Helps Keep Kids Visible This Winter

As the clocks change, leading housebuilder, Miller Homes, is helping children in Teesside be visible and get home safe by providing hi-vis vest to schools in the region.

The vests, which are suitable for primary school age children, have been donated to support those children who walk, cycle or scoot to and from school on their own, with some also being donated to support schools when taking children off site on trips and visits.

“This is a great initiative that helps children in our communities be that little bit more visible on their journeys, as the nights draw in.” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “Getting to and from schools safely is an important part of children’s daily routine and doing this in an active way is great for their mental and physical wellbeing.”

According to the most recent Government reports, the national average for children who walk to school is 46%. This is likely to increase this winter, as families look to be healthier and more energy efficient.

Miller Homes’ Home Safe campaign is now in its third year and is dedicated to helping primary school children get to and from school safely as the seasons change.

“Our Home safe initiative highlights the importance to children staying safe on roads and paths in their communities,” said Donna. “We’re very pleased to be able to support children and their families at schools close to our developments in Ingleby Barwick and Middlesbrough.”

Miller Homes Teesside currently has six developments across the region offering a range of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes. To view available properties and development locations visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england/teesside.aspx