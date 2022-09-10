Milltek Sport now offers enhanced sports exhaust systems for all petrol ‘90’ and ‘110’ versions of the latest generation of the legendary off-roader

Particulate stainless steel systems offer improvements over the standard exhaust in terms of driving dynamics, appearance and performance

Lightweight systems are a direct replacement for the original exhaust and designed to work with the factory particulate systems

Milltek Sport is also developing a performance system for the recently launched ‘130’ version

Priced from £1,700 (RRP) and available to order from all Milltek Sport stockists

Milltek Sport, the leading premium performance exhaust manufacturer, has enhanced its offering for the latest Land Rover Defender with sports systems now available for all petrol ‘90’ and ‘110’ versions of the iconic off-roader.

The extensive range of Milltek Sport performance exhausts covers P300, P400, P400e and V8 variants. All are designed to offer improvements over the standard system in terms of acoustics, performance, aesthetics and driving dynamics.

In addition, Milltek Sport has also begun developing a replacement exhaust system for petrol versions of the newly launched ‘130’ Land Rover Defender.

The upgraded exhausts are designed to be a direct replacement for the original system whilst retaining the factory particulate systems. They are available in resonated, non-resonated and with a choice of tips, allowing the owner to individualise the system’s sound and the appearance of its tailpipes.

Each exhaust is constructed from T304L ‘aircraft grade’ stainless steel, which ensures that the systems will comfortably withstand the harshest conditions that any Land Rover Defender will encounter on or off-road.

As well as providing a more aggressive exhaust note, other benefits of the Milltek Sport systems include improved driving dynamics, weight saving over the factory exhaust, and a lifetime guarantee for the original purchaser.

As with all Milltek Sport exhausts, the Land Rover Defender system has been developed and is manufactured in-house in the UK. The business has used its near 40-year experience of designing and constructing premium performance exhaust systems to create a system that further enhances what many drivers consider to be the ultimate off-roader.

Most recently, the system has been chosen by Urban Automotive for its limited edition Urban XRS programme, the bespoke redefinition of the Land Rover Defender making its public debut on the Milltek Sport stand at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Milltek Sport Land Rover Defender system costs from £1,700 (RRP) and is available to order now through a UK-wide dealership network.

Those wishing to purchase the Milltek Sport Land Rover exhaust system are invited to contact their nearest stockist today, which can be found at: https://www.millteksport.com/dealers/