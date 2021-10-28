The MINI Convertible has won Best Convertible for the fifth consecutive year at the Carbuyer Best Car Awards 2022, also scooping the award for Best Used Convertible.

Richard Ingram, Editor of Carbuyer.co.uk said: “Our favourite convertible year after year, the MINI is both frugal and fun. The MINI Convertible is as good to drive as its fixed-roof sibling and a recent round of updates only solidifies its place at the top of the pile.”

David George, Director, MINI UK said, “We’re extremely proud that for the fifth year running the MINI Convertible is undefeated as Carbuyer’s Best Convertible. The car’s large and loyal fanbase also agree it’s number one, as it has remained the UK’s best-selling convertible for the past five years as well.”

Priced from £21,305 (OTR) the car is available in three powerful and efficient engines with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology. The Cooper has a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder engine delivering 136hp, the Cooper S a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder with 178hp and the most powerful John Cooper Works has an output of 170kW/231hp from the same engine.

The MINI Convertible has a cleverly packaged interior matched with high-level equipment as standard including an 8.8” infotainment screen, Bluetooth functionality with USB audio, Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) and LED mood lighting. The fully electric roof also opens and closes in just 18 seconds.

Click here to watch the awards and find out all of the category winners.

Further information about MINI Convertible can be found at www.mini.co.uk.