Global Brand will remain as the Football Club’s title partner until the end of the 2021/22 season

MK Dons are delighted to announce a new two-year agreement with Suzuki GB PLC for the global vehicle manufacturer to remain as the club’s title partner until the end of the 2021/22 season.

This new commitment extends the Football Club’s long-standing relationship with Suzuki GB, who first became title partners back in 2014. The Suzuki logo will remain adorned the Dons’ first-team playing shirt and replica kits through to an eighth season, while there will continue to be extensive Suzuki branding around Stadium MK.

What’s more, Suzuki has maintained their investment into MK Dons’ community initiatives, providing support for the Women’s team as well as the many inclusion and disability activities run by the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust.

MK Dons Chairman Pete Winkelman said: “This is fantastic news for MK Dons and the Milton Keynes community. Suzuki have been terrific in their support of MK Dons throughout their time as Title Partners, but particularly during this extremely difficult period, and they have demonstrated their commitment to the Football Club by agreeing this new deal at this time.

“Not only will it be fantastic to see the globally recognised Suzuki logo remain on the first-team shirts, but I’m also thrilled that they will be able to continue their excellent work in the community alongside the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust.

“Suzuki are a credit to this city and we’re extremely proud to have this association with them. It’s a privilege for us to work alongside a company who are at the top of their game, who care so much about our Football Club and our city.”

Nobuo Suyama, Managing Director of Suzuki GB PLC, said: “Our long-established sponsorship of MK Dons has proved a successful and mutually beneficial partnership. Continuing as Title sponsor provides a solid foundation on which to further our relationship with the club and maintain the support of the renowned and invaluable work of MK Dons in the surrounding community. Suzuki has been based in Milton Keynes for over 15 years and we are proud to be part of the area’s successful commercial sector.

We are delighted to announce our further sponsorship with MK Dons; as well as reaching out to people outside our business, we also see it as a great way of building pride and engagement with our head office staff, many of whom live in and around the city.”

Andy Wooldridge, Commercial Manager at MK Dons, added: “Thank you to the Suzuki board and all of the staff for their support and dedication this partnership. It’s a challenging environment for major sponsorships presently, to have a global brand like Suzuki continue to give their backing is huge demonstration of the reputation we have for attracting and retaining partners.”

To find out more about partnership and sponsorship opportunities with MK Dons, contact the commercial team on 01908 622971 or email commercial@mkdons.com.