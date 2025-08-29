MOKE International appoints Lorne Vary as Chief Executive Officer

MOKE International (MOKE) has appointed Lorne Vary as Chief Executive Officer. Vary joins MOKE during a transformative moment for the iconic British brand as it strengthens its leadership team, accelerates international growth, deepens its direct-to-consumer strategy, and scales production of the all-electric MOKE.

Vary brings a wealth of leadership experience from his tenure at Brompton Bicycle (Brompton), where he was instrumental in transforming the company from a niche UK manufacturer into a globally recognised lifestyle brand. Under Vary’s financial and strategic leadership, Brompton expanded from revenues of £8m and 80 employees in 2009 to a business with a turnover of over £130m with 800 employees and a presence in 47 territories worldwide. His track record in scaling purpose – driven British brands will be central to MOKE’s next phase of growth.

In his new role as CEO, Vary succeeds Nick English, who announced he will be stepping down as Executive Chairman. Over the past 18 months, English, co-founder of Bremont Watches, has played a pivotal role in guiding MOKE through a defining chapter in its evolution. His leadership strengthened the brand’s position as the first heritage automotive marque to go fully electric, oversaw expansion into key markets including Greece and California, and most significantly, brought manufacturing in-house to MOKE’s new production facility in Leamington Spa, UK. English also personally introduced Vary to the company, paving the way for this next phase of leadership.

The MOKE Board welcomes Lorne and thanks Nick for his vision, leadership and commitment. It values his continued support as the business moves into its next phase under Vary’s leadership.

Nick English, Executive Chairman, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure guiding MOKE into a new era, establishing our own production facility and helping elevate the profile of this incredible British marque. I now need to dedicate more time to other commercial activities. I am delighted that Lorne [Vary] has agreed to join us and have full confidence that he is the right person to be taking over the day-to-day management of MOKE and driving forward our vision to be the world’s most adored and adventurous premium open-air motoring brand.”

Commenting on his appointment, Lorne Vary, CEO, MOKE International, said: “I want to thank Nick for his vision and stewardship of MOKE, and for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead the brand into the future. I am honoured to join MOKE International at such an exciting stage of its journey. MOKE is a true British icon, few brands can blend heritage, innovation, fun and lifestyle so effortlessly. The bold move to go 100% electric has set a visionary foundation, and I am thrilled to work with our talented team, partners and suppliers to scale production and write the next chapter. Together we will ensure MOKE continues to bring joy, freedom and a smile to drivers around the world.”

For more information, to join the waiting list for a genuine MOKE, or to book a test drive, visit: www.mokeinternational.com

