Award-winning Mitsubishi L200 range gains new Barbarian + variant

Priced from £30,350 CVOTR* including £1,900 (+VAT) worth of options for just £750 (+VAT) more

Practical additional features include colour-coded hardtop, load bed liner, bed lighting and central locking tailgate

Available immediately in any colour and with either transmission option

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK has expanded its L200 Series 6 pick-up truck range with the addition of the new Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian + variant.

Based on the high specification of the Barbarian version, the Barbarian+ also offers customers the following premium load area package:

GST PLUS II Hardtop (pop-out side windows and sliding bulkhead window)

Tailgate central locking integrated with vehicle central locking/alarm

Load-bay lighting

Hardtop roof rails

Protective under-rail load bay liner

Available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, the Barbarian+ is priced from £30,350 CVOTR* – just £750 (+VAT) more than a standard Barbarian but offering £1,900 (+VAT) worth of added value for consumers.

As with all Mitsubishi L200s, the new Barbarian + is fitted as standard with Mitsubishi Motors’ renowned Super Select 4WD system with off-road modes, 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery with heated front seats, illuminated door Barbarian door entry guards and LED mood lighting.

Safety equipment includes Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning and automatic lights and wipers, along with Active Stability and Traction Control, seven airbags, Hill Start Assist and Trailer Stability Control systems that are standard across the L200 range.

The Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian + is available to order now from Mitsubishi showrooms and is also available to purchase online via the Mitsubishi Motors’ Buy Online service: https://www.mitsubishi-motors.co.uk/buy

Press information at: www.mitsubishi-media.co.uk

Customer information at www.mitsubishi-motors.co.uk

*Commercial Vehicle on the Road price excludes VAT but includes VED and First Registration Fee