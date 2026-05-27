MORE VENUES SIGN UP FOR NEWCASTLE WINE WEEK

North East wine lovers are going to be spoilt for choice, with the news that a whole more top venues have signed up to take part in Newcastle Wine Week.

The popular event – which runs from 19-28 June – gives people the opportunity to sample a range of top end wines either by the glass or the bottle at a 50 per cent discount at a range of venues.

There are now more than 25 places which anyone who buys a Newcastle Wine Week wristband can take advantage of the special deals and enjoy the rare opportunity to try some new wines – or old favourites – without having to count the cost.

New additions to the participating venues include Jesmond Wine Co, Carruthers & Kent, Gosforth Traders, Fuego and Rooftop Thirty Nine at Fenwick, Alan the B, El Coto, El Torero, Sachins and Gotham Hotel.

They will join Michelin-starred House of Tides, The French Quarter, Kaltur at both Dean Street and High Bridge Street, Dobson and Parnell, Gino D’Campo, Victor Indigo November, Dood and Blackfriars who are also all on board.

The wristbands can also be used at Osters at Gosforth High Street and Lovage in Jesmond, as well as Pique, Gosforth Traders, Colonel Porter’s, Hotel du Vin,Jesmond Wines, Angel’s Share and Las Casa Delicatessen.

Leah Newman, of Whispering Wines and who created Newcastle Wine Week, is thrilled to have so many prestigious locations involved.

“We have the majority of Newcastle’s top bars and restaurants taking part, many of whom were involved in last year’s first event so have seen the value in it being repeated,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic way for people to sample new wines at a huge reduction in cost as well as having the advantage of visiting so many brilliant locations.

“The response so far has been fantastic and I’m sure we going to have another incredible week on our hands.”

Along with organising Wine Week, Leah teaches about wine and organises wine-related events and trips, as well as giving people advice on creating their own wine

She is one of a handful of people in the country to hold the prestigious WSET (Wine Spirit Education Trust) diploma and also is passionate in encouraging the hospitality industry on improving their wine offering.

Wristbands for the event are £14.99 and are available at www.wine-week.co.uk