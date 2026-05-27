BARGAIN LUNCH AT STACK MIDDLESBROUGH

A new initiative at Teesside’s top food and entertainment hub will allow diners to enjoy lunch at a bargain price.

STACK Middlesbrough will be running a special lunchtime deal from 1 June, where diners can pick from a range of offers at the hub’s top street food traders.

From Monday to Friday between noon and 3pm, visitors to STACK Middlesbrough can enjoy Brack Burgers’ OG or VG burger, a wrap and fries from Holy Duck and any small pizza from Zzz Pizzeria for just £6.

For the same price diners can also tuck into a bao box or gyoza rice bowl from Bao Down or a baby gyros from Acropolis.

And for one lucky individual or company lunch will be on the house – with a £100 STACK voucher up for grabs.

Any organisation which wants to be in the running for the free £100 voucher simply needs to sign up at £6 LUNCH OFFER COMP – BORO and a winner will be selected at random after the closing date at 1 September.

“The special lunchtime deal will give everyone the opportunity to sample the great food we have at STACK Middlesbrough,” said Andy Ingham, General Manager.

“And because the offer is at such a good price, it means people can come back time and time again and experience something different.”

Along with the street food offering, STACK Middlesbrough also has a daily entertainment programme, with everything from open mic nights to Britpop and 90s favourites.

Full details of everything taking place – which includes the venue’s plans for the World Cup – can be found at www.stackleisure.com