Movement disorders are irregular or abnormal involuntary movements that result in difficulty performing even simple daily activities, such as standing or walking. They are referred to as tics, jerky movements, and twitches.

There are many possible causes of movement disorders, including the following:

Drugs such as sedatives or certain psychiatric drugs.

Strokes and other serious medical conditions such as Parkinson’s disease.

Reasons For MD in Aging People

Arthritis is one of the most common reasons for movement disorders in seniors. This happens when the joints do not move smoothly, causing stiffness and pain.

• Seniors also can have Parkinson’s disease, which reduces their ability to control body movements.

Types Of Movement Disorders

Tics

Tics are sudden, repetitive, involuntary movements or sounds. They can be movements or vocalizations. Examples of tics include the following:

Eye blinks.

Nose twitches.

Jerks or sudden movements of body parts.

Tourette’s Syndrome

Tourette’s syndrome is a common movement disorder that affects about 2% to 5% of the elderly. Marked by involuntary movements (tics) and vocalizations called coprolalia (also known as coprolalia).

The exact cause of this disorder has not been determined, but several theories have. One involved Tourette syndrome has a genetic component, as it frequently runs in families. Causes of Tourette’s syndrome include:

Stress.

Bipolar disorder.

The signs and symptoms of the disorder typically start between childhood and middle age. They can become more noticeable as people get older. However, sometimes older adults do not show off the disorder.

Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a movement disorder that causes muscles and motor skills to become impaired, resulting in shaking and difficulty with certain movements. It is a common age-related neurological disorder. PD affects about 1% of people over the age of 65 and as many as 20% of those over 85. PD is more common among men than women and in Caucasians than in African Americans. It affects people of all races and ethnicities. The cause of PD is still unknown.

Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a neurological movement disorder that causes an urge to move the legs due to unpleasant sensations in the legs. The sensations can range from mild discomfort to a powerful urge to move the legs. The sensations are typically worse in the evening or at night. RLS is more common in women than men and usually begins after age 40. The cause of RLS is unknown. More research is being done on this disorder to determine what causes it.

Causes Of Movement Disorders

1.Medication

Medications for most conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, can increase the risk of movement disorders. Medications commonly prescribed include anti-seizure medications (especially warfarin), antidepressants, psychotropic drugs (drugs used to treat mood disorders), and some pain medications. Its believed that some people are more susceptible to neurological side effects from certain medications, even when taking the lowest possible doses.

Its impact on the central nervous system can cause movement disorders to develop in some people who take these medications. People with movement disorders are more likely to react to medications. Therefore, anyone with a history of tics or other neurological conditions should let their doctor know if they are prescribed new medications. A change in medication may be necessary.

2.Genetics

Genetics also plays a role in the development of movement disorders. Genes influence the development of certain brain regions, which allows nerve cells to communicate with each other. Neurons send messages from one part of the brain to another through tiny electrical impulses called action potentials. These impulses make their way down long nerve cells, received by receptors on the receiving end. If a neuron’s receptor is damaged or destroyed, it cannot receive these signals, and anybody’s movement that results from those signals will be impaired.

The following are some possible genetic causes of movement disorders:

Genes on chromosome 20 may increase the risk of Parkinson’s disease, although this hasn’t been definitively proven.

Familial dysautonomia (FD) is a rare hereditary syndrome characterized by fatigue, tingling, numbness, and loss of joint control. FD occurs most commonly in men. It may also cause difficulty swallowing, dizziness, and fainting. FD can be fatal to infants.

3.Metabolic Problems

Metabolic problems, including hypoglycemia (low blood sugar levels), thyroid disease, and kidney disease, can all cause movement disorders. Hypoglycemia occurs when the body either produces not enough insulin or does not use glucose properly for energy. Too much insulin is also a problem that can lead to hypoglycemia.

HGH deficiency is one of the most common causes of hypoglycemia. This is a hormone that affects brain cells, especially in the hypothalamus region of the brain. When this hormone is not produced naturally, it can cause movement problems. According to Genotropin instructions, it is one of the HGH commonly used brands for HGHD treatment. It is used for the treatment of Growth hormone deficiency, which is one of the most frequent causes of hypoglycemia.

4.Infections

Infections that affect the central nervous system, such as parasitic infections and meningitis or encephalitis, can cause movement disorders. Painful neurological symptoms often precede the appearance of movement problems. However, these symptoms can occur without any loss of muscle control.

Ways To Prevent Movement Disorders In Aging People And Seniors

1.Nutrition

Nutrition is one of the most important things you can do to protect your brain. The Longevity Diet is an excellent way to keep your mind strong, healthy, and sharp well into old age.

2.Exercise

Aerobic exercise is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. It can also help lessen the symptoms of many diseases, such as dementia and Parkinson’s disease, and may help prevent movement disorders when performed regularly.

3.Lifestyle

A healthy lifestyle and a positive attitude can reduce stress and strain on the body and promote overall well-being in both young and older adults.

In Parkinson’s disease, the levels of neurotransmitters aren’t reduced, but their activity is reduced. A big dopamine deficiency characterizes Parkinson’s disease. Dopamine is one of the main neurotransmitters responsible for movement.

The dopamine deficiency that occurs in Parkinson’s disease is likely largely the cause of the movement disorders characteristic of this disease.

Conclusion

This article has outlined what movement disorders are and discussed the potential causes and symptoms of such disorders. Aerobic exercise is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. It can also help lessen the symptoms of many diseases, such as dementia and Parkinson’s disease, and may help prevent movement disorders when performed regularly.