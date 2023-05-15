Muckle LLP expands top-ranked commercial team with a qualified lawyer

Newcastle-based leading law firm Muckle LLP has recently expanded its top-ranked commercial team by adding newly qualified lawyer Daniel Montana to its ranks.

Daniel, who studied law & a one-year Legal Practice Course (LPC) at Northumbria University, has qualified into Muckle’s commercial team after completing his training contract at the firm.

During the training programme, Daniel took seats in employment and construction before finishing in commercial, the top-ranked commercial team by Legal 500 UK and Chambers and Partners.

In his role in the commercial team, headed by partner Alex Craig, Daniel will be giving legal advice to clients on areas such as contract, procurement, intellectual property and tech.

Before joining Muckle, Daniel took time to travel around Australia, America and South East Asia before joining a large international law firm.

Daniel said: “I’m excited to get stuck into my work on the commercial team at Muckle. I’ll be working on a variety of projects, from smaller contracts to larger legal agreements, and no one day will be the same.

“Muckle stood out to me amongst other firms as being genuine and down to earth, and it was an opportunity I couldn’t miss out on.

“Having previously worked for larger organisations, I’m looking forward to working with a tight-knit and highly represented team and excited to see where my career at Muckle will take me.”

Alex Craig, partner and head of the commercial team, said: “As a top-ranked team, we are constantly looking for new talent to help us continue to deliver fantastic work to our clients. Daniel is an incredible asset to the team and I have no doubt he will continue to grow here at Muckle.”