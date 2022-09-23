Muckle LLP is delighted to welcome six new trainee solicitors, taking the total trainee tally to twelve.

Consistently recognised as one of the North East’s best workplaces, the Newcastle-based law firm has appointed six new trainee solicitors for the second year in a row, during a time of exciting growth.

This new intake of trainees will complete two years of training at Muckle, splitting their time into six-month stints across practice areas including corporate finance, commercial, property, employment, dispute resolution, banking, and construction.

As a firm, Muckle is keen to support local talent. Among the new cohort are Tom Seed and Katharine Ronn, both from Morpeth, and Jess Gray, from County Durham. All three completed their postgraduate studies at Northumbria University.

Also joining the firm are Durham University graduate Cameron Horton, and Newcastle University graduates Sophie Cragg and Georgia Barber.

Katharine Ronn, taking her first seat in the Corporate team, is already enjoying life at the firm.

She says: “It’s exciting to have started in Corporate; it’s a busy team working with high-profile clients and a buzzing atmosphere in which to work. Everyone has been so welcoming and friendly, and I look forward to my future here.”

Jess Gray, taking her first seat in Real Estate, looks forward to putting her studies into practice and embracing the sociable environment at Muckle.

She comments: “After just a few weeks we have already learned so much, and I can’t wait to see what the next two years bring. Everyone has invited us to social events to make us feel part of the team, and I’ve even joined the Muckle book club.”

Georgia Barber joins Jess in Real Estate. She comments: “The other trainees have given us great advice and I have definitely learned a lot already. I’m looking forward to playing for the Muckle netball team.”

Cameron Horton returns to Muckle after completing a vacation placement a couple of years ago. He takes his first seat in Agriculture, and says: “I’m looking forward to working closely with David Towns and the team. It’s been so exciting to finally start life as a trainee– and to find that everyone is just as friendly as I had hoped.”

Joining the Construction team, Tom Seed knows he made the right choice. He says: “I’m really happy to be starting my career here at Muckle. I’m impressed by how helpful and knowledgeable everyone is, which has made it so easy to settle in and start contributing.”

Sophie Cragg, joins the Banking & Restructuring team. She completed the Muckle vacation scheme last year and comments: “I can safely say that the friendly and supportive culture that came across during my placement is genuine. Everyone has been so warm and welcoming.

Jason Wainwright, Managing Partner at Muckle, said: “We’re committed to growth, and it’s important to us that we invest in the future. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, so we concentrate on attracting, developing, and supporting talented people.

“To be welcoming more young talent to the Muckle family is hugely exciting for us all, and I’m confident there is no shortage of stimulating work experience to come for the trainees. We welcome our newcomers and feel confident they’ll enjoy their careers here.”