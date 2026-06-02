Mum of 2 who Burnt out on a Mountainside After Making a Million Shares What She Wished She Knew

A Hertfordshire-based Mind-Body & Business Mentor and mum of 2, is sharing the lessons burnout taught her — and launching a programme to help leaders recognise the warning signs before their body forces them to stop.

Megan Stachini, an award-winning entrepreneur, who built a multi-six-figure business from nothing as a single mother at 26 – and then, at 30, after generating millions and giving birth to her second child, broke down completely, on the side of a mountain, is passionate about passing on the lessons she’s learnt. What followed was years of deep healing and extensive training across somatic coaching, trauma-informed practice, breathwork, nervous system work and leadership coaching, and a realisation that what had happened to her was not unique, and that she wanted to be a part of the change.

This month she is reaching out to the business owners and leaders she sees herself in – the ones who are holding everything together on the outside “while quietly running out of road”. Her message is clear: “The warning signs are there long before burnout becomes a crisis. They are learnable, and acting on them early changes everything.”

Now running 3 businesses, that turnover over £1 million collectively, and managing 30 staff across the country, she’s the calmest she’s ever been, the happiest she’s ever been, and is looking forward to being a mum again next month, in a way that suits her, having previously sacrificed time with her family with her first business, working 14 hour days, trying to hold it all together whilst slowly destroying herself.

As Mental Health UK reports ‘ 82%–83% of employees are at risk of burnout in 2026, with over half (52%–66%) reporting they are currently burned out’ Megan’s mission is loud, and personal: to end the culture that glamorises survival in business and calls it ambition; to try and stamp out the hustle culture that’s destroying so many entrepreneurs and to improve the workplace wellbeing provision where wellness days and mindset coaching doesn’t touch the sides for stressed out team members.

“By the time most people name burnout, it has already been shaping their decisions, their relationships and their performance for some time,” says Megan. “And yet the response from most organisations is still a wellness day or a meditation app. That is not transformation. That is a sticking plaster.”

Megan’s Ten Things She Wishes Every Leader Knew About Burnout

Stop treating burnout like a workload problem. If it was just workload, a week off would fix it. It doesn’t. Burnout is a capacity and identity issue, not a calendar issue. If rest makes you anxious, that’s the problem. You don’t have a time issue. You have a nervous system that doesn’t feel safe slowing down. Until that’s addressed, you’ll keep recreating burnout. High performers don’t burn out because they’re weak. They burn out because they override themselves the longest. The trait that built your success is often the one that breaks you. Learn your early warning signs before your body forces it. Burnout doesn’t start at exhaustion. It starts with irritation, disconnection, shortened patience and decision fatigue. Miss those, and your body will shout. You cannot out-strategy a dysregulated nervous system. More structure, more planning, more discipline — none of it works if your system is already in survival mode. Stop using motivation as your fuel source. Motivation is unreliable. Burnout happens when you keep pushing long after your system has run out of capacity. You need regulation, not motivation. If your business can’t run without you, it isn’t scalable — it’s dependent. And that dependency will cost you your energy, your relationships and your health. Over-responsibility is not leadership. Carrying everything, holding everything, fixing everything — that isn’t strength. That is a fast track to burnout. Pay attention to what you’re trying to prove. Most burnout isn’t about the work. It’s about proving you’re enough, proving you’re capable, proving people wrong. That pressure is endless — because it was never about the work to begin with. Recovery isn’t optional. It’s part of performance. You don’t earn rest. You require it to sustain clarity, decision-making and leadership. No recovery means declining performance. Every time.

To offer support for those who resonate with her story, Megan, who is the founder of Intrinsic, and the creator of the Mind, Body & Business Connection Method™ has launched The Burnout Antidote™ — a 36-hour, CPD-accredited online programme that draws on her own experience and her years of clinical training to help business owners and senior leaders understand the real drivers of burnout, and genuinely change how they operate under pressure.

The programme is designed to help leaders make clearer decisions under pressure, restore focus and emotional control, move out of reactive, stress-led leadership, and perform at a high level without paying for it everywhere else. Crucially, it is not designed exclusively for those already in crisis. “In fact,” says Megan, “it’s especially valuable for leaders who want to catch the pattern earlier — before burnout becomes harder, costlier and more disruptive to reverse.”

It is available for individual access and through corporate licensing for organisations looking to support their leadership teams.

She has also created a free diagnostic quiz to help high-performing business owners identify the hidden energy leaks silently undermining their performance, long before burnout becomes visible.

“I don’t believe ambitious people should have to choose between success and themselves,” she says. “I created this because I don’t want anyone to have to reach a breakdown on a mountain to finally understand what’s happening to them. That knowledge shouldn’t cost you everything first.”

For more info see www.intrinsicma.co.uk

Megan is an ICF, AC and ANLP Certified Coach and CPD Accredited Trainer, with qualifications spanning somatic coaching, trauma-informed practice, NLP, breathwork, EFT, CBT, Reiki, leadership coaching and more.

Awards include Winner of Rising Star at the Great British Business Women Awards 2024, Finalist at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2024 (Purpose Entrepreneur) and Finalist at The EVAs 2024 (Coach & Trainer of the Year).