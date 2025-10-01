Myths around ‘AI SEO’ dispelled as businesses seek clarity

Integrated marketing agency PMW has responded to confusion in the business community over so-called ‘AI SEO,’ clarifying that artificial intelligence (AI) is not a replacement for traditional search engine optimisation.

Marta Kirsone, SEO manager at PMW, commented:

“The widespread belief that AI is revolutionising SEO is a misconception, as there’s actually no such thing as AI SEO. It’s simply SEO supported by new tools. Google has confirmed that the traditional principles remain the same. What matters is still creating valuable content, optimising for user experience and building a strong online presence.”

The agency’s stance comes amid a surge of client queries about AI-powered services and the impact of artificial intelligence on search engine optimisation. PMW states that AI functions as a tool to enhance existing strategies, not to replace the fundamental elements of SEO.

Marta added:

“AI can help us work faster and smarter, but it can’t replace the strategic thinking and human creativity that drives results.”

As AI tools continue to spark debate in the digital marketing world, PMW is answering the top questions they are asked by businesses across the UK.

How do I get mentioned in an AI Overview?

Google’s AI Overviews use the same ranking system as traditional search results. That means businesses must continue to focus on fast-loading, high-quality content that answers user questions. “Being featured in a Google AI Overview is great for brand awareness, but if users get the answer they need right there, they have no reason to click through to your site,” Marta explained.

Is AI killing SEO?

The answer is a resounding no. “AI is a tool, not a replacement,” said Marta. “It can speed up tasks like data analysis and identifying trends, but it can’t replace human creativity, brand understanding or relationship building.”

Can AI do SEO?

Despite the rise of AI SEO platforms, PMW says they fall short, as Marta clarified: “AI lacks context, nuance and strategic thinking. A strong SEO strategy goes beyond keywords and links. It still requires human expertise to interpret insights and deliver bespoke results.”

Does AI-generated content affect SEO?

AI content can harm SEO if used carelessly. Google prioritises people-first content that demonstrates expertise, authority and trustworthiness. “The golden rule is to write for your audience, not the algorithm,” Marta stressed.

The agency concludes that the fundamental principles of SEO remain unchanged. “If there’s one takeaway: build great content, optimise your site and make sure your audience finds what they need – that’s what will drive results. Don’t get caught up in the AI hype and think you need a whole new approach,” Marta concluded.