Terry Mason, longstanding valeter at Bristol Street Motors Newcastle Vauxhall, has been recognised for his commitment with a national award.

Before becoming everyone’s favourite car valeter following the broadcast of ITV’s Undercover Big Boss he was nominated for the Masters Valeter of the Year Award which recognises consistency in delivering the highest standard of service and overall contribution to the dealership. It was open to any colleague in the Group either directly employed or through a supplier.

Bristol Street Motors CEO Robert Forrester visited the dealership heavily disguised and worked with Terry for a day valeting cars. Robert confessed during the programme that it was difficult to listen to someone who gives his all to the business but revealed he didn’t feel valued.

Terry was nominated by general manager Liam Fenwick who praised his work ethic in the nomination ‘Terry is an absolute one-off. He has an unbelievable work ethic and has the energy, effort, and enthusiasm to do a proper job no matter what task he is set, the type of attitude that is priceless. His attention to detail is phenomenal. As well as his day-to-day roles he is always willing to help anyone no matter what department. Terry is a real asset to our dealership and a key part of our recent success so I feel I would be right to recognise his daily contribution to the dealership performance.’

The Masters Awards recognises colleagues across the wider Vertu Motors Group, which includes 154 dealership locations. The Masters Club has inducted 15 new members this year, all who have excelled in their role and delivered outstanding levels of performance.

The winners were chosen from nominations made by their colleagues and included awards that reflect the company’s values of commitment, integrity, passion, respect, and professionalism.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Bristol Street Motors, said: “I had the absolute pleasure of meeting, and working with, Terry during the filming of Undercover Big Boss. He is hard-working, dedicated, and willing to go the extra mile to help his colleagues and I was pleased to have the opportunity to get to know him and to reward him for his commitment.

“Liam nominated Terry for a Masters Award before he become a TV star, and quite rightly so. He epitomises all the qualities we look for in a colleague.”