The National Association of Licensed Paralegals is pleased to announce this year’s National Paralegal Day will take place on Wednesday 9th November, with a celebration at the Palace of Westminster.

National Paralegal Day celebrates the work that Paralegals do and the contribution they make to the legal profession. Whether they are working within a solicitor’s practice, in-house at a large organisation or independently in their own practice – Paralegals fill a void that has been created by the reduction in legal aid and the increase in the costs of training to be a lawyer.

Paralegals are often the unsung, unrecognised members of the legal profession – and yet, each year, they help thousands of people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford legal representation. Each year they support solicitors and their teams and help them deliver high quality services to clients, and they work hard within organisations as diverse as local authorities and FTSE100 companies.

To say thank you to this sector and the contribution it makes, NALP hosts National Paralegal Day each year. Due to the pandemic, in-person celebrations weren’t possible for the last two years, but this year a sold-out event is taking place in the Jubilee Room at the Palace of Westminster on the evening of Wednesday 9th November.

Momenta, and the National Paralegal College are sponsoring the event, which will include presentations from a few surprise guest speakers, stand-up comedy and plenty of nibbles and drinks.

National Paralegal Day is an opportunity to celebrate, to network, to meet old friends and new, and to learn more about the role of paralegals within the legal profession.

For more information see: https://www.nationalparalegals.co.uk/national-paralegal-day/

ABOUT NALP

The National Association of Licensed Paralegals (NALP), a non-profit membership body and the only paralegal body that is recognised as an awarding organisation by Ofqual (the regulator of qualifications in England). Through its Centres around the country, accredited and recognised professional paralegal qualifications are offered for those looking for a career as a paralegal professional.

