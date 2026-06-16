Staying fit on a business trip

By Clive Payne, Founder of TBKFiT

When I’m travelling for work, exercise becomes even more important – not less. When I get back home, I’m glad I kept going. Even a short workout can improve focus and productivity for a business meeting or offset too many canapés at a networking event.

You don’t need a gym to stay in shape. You just need the right mindset, a bit of planning, and tools that work with your lifestyle, not against it.

My approach: keep it simple and flexible

The biggest mistake people make is thinking they need to replicate their full gym routine while travelling. You don’t.

When I travel, I strip things back. I focus on short, effective sessions that I can do anywhere: a hotel room, outside, or even in a small apartment space. Flexibility is everything.

Some days I might train for 20 minutes. Other days it might just be 10. Sometimes it’s structured, sometimes it’s just movement. But I always do something.

The portable kit I never travel without

Over the years, I’ve tested a lot of different travel-friendly fitness tools. The key is finding equipment that’s lightweight, compact, and versatile.

Resistance bands are a non-negotiable for me. They take up almost no space but allow you to train your full body.

You can use them for upper body (rows, presses, curls), for lower body (squats, glute work), and for mobility and stretching. They’re perfect when you want to add resistance without weights.

If I need quick cardio, a skipping rope is my go-to. Just a few minutes of skipping gets your heart rate up fast, improves coordination, and burns calories efficiently. It’s ideal when you’re short on time or space.

Don’t underestimate bodyweight training

Even without equipment, you can get a solid workout in with squats, lunges, push-ups, planks and mountain climbers.

I’ll often put these into a quick circuit – a 15-minute hotel room workout might be:

15 squats

10 push-ups

20 lunges (10 each leg)

30-second plank

20 mountain climbers

Repeat 3–5 rounds. No equipment, no excuses.

Using your environment

One of the best parts about travelling is that your surroundings change, and you can use that to your advantage.

I’ve trained on hotel balconies, in parks, on the beach, using stairs for cardio, and even in small hotel rooms with limited space. Stairs are massively underrated. A quick stair session can replace a full cardio workout. And if I’ve got time, I’ll go for a run or a long walk. It’s one of the best ways to explore a new place while staying active.

Gym wear that works beyond the gym

Another thing I’ve learned is to pack smart. A lot of my gym clothes double up as everyday wear: lightweight shorts, breathable t-shirts, comfortable trainers, and even pyjama bottoms can double up.

This means I’m always ready to train without needing a separate outfit. It sounds simple, but it makes a big difference. If it’s easy, you’re more likely to do it.

Using online workouts and apps

Not every session has to be self-led. There are so many great online workouts now that you can follow anywhere: quick HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) sessions, yoga or mobility classes, strength workouts or guided circuits.

Sometimes I’ll just put on a 10–20 minute session and follow along. It removes the thinking and keeps things structured.

My golden rule: train early

If there’s one habit that’s helped me stay consistent while travelling, it’s to train early in the day. Once the day gets going it becomes much harder to fit it in.

Even a quick session before breakfast sets the tone for the day, boosts energy and gets it done with no excuses. It doesn’t have to be long. Just start.

It’s not about perfection

This is the most important thing; you don’t have to be perfect. When I travel, I don’t expect to train exactly how I would at home. That’s unrealistic.

Instead, I focus on staying active, keeping momentum and doing what I can with what I have.

Maintaining your fitness is much easier than rebuilding it from scratch. So just ensure you keep moving and consistently do something every day, however small.

Travelling doesn’t mean your fitness routine has to stop. With the right approach, you can stay active anywhere without a gym, without heavy equipment, and without overcomplicating it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Clive Payne is a fitness innovator and home training specialist, and the founder of TBKFiT. As an experienced kick-boxer Clive has a passion for making access to exercise easier for all, so he created TRiBOXKiNG – the triple ball fitness system; a compact, portable, trainer that sharpens coordination, timing and movement. It’s the perfect pop-up workout for wherever you are.

Website: https://tbkfit.com/