Six Ferrari Apprentices graduate in ceremony held at the season finale of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK Silverstone

Ferrari held a graduation ceremony at the season finale of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK at Silverstone this weekend for six new Ferrari Apprentices who have completed their Apprenticeship with the Prancing Horse. The Apprentices receiving their graduation certifications were:

Andrew Warman – Light Vehicle Technician – Carrs Ferrari, Exeter

Bryce Baines – Light Vehicle Technician – Graypaul Ferrari, Nottingham

Daniel Reynolds – Light Vehicle Technician – Dick Lovett Ferrari, Swindon

Oscar Butt – Light Vehicle Technician, Meridien Modena Ferrari

Oliver English – Customer Service Specialist (Parts Advisor) – Stratstone Ferrari, Manchester

Sam Marlow – Customer Service Specialist (Service Advisor) – Graypaul Ferrari, Birmingham

The Ferrari North Europe Apprentice programme is ideal for those who have achieved at least 5 GCSEs and are interested in working at an Official Ferrari Dealer in one of the following Apprenticeship roles: Light Vehicle Technician, Service Advisor, and Parts Advisor.

Each of these roles includes full-time employment at an official Ferrari dealership, with on-the-job training carried out under the watchful eye of Ferrari Master Technicians. Ferrari North Europe also provides additional classroom, theory and practical training at the company’s Technical Training Centre in Berkshire.

Subject to satisfactory completion of the training programme, Apprentices are offered full-time roles with their local Ferrari dealership. In fact, the Ferrari North Europe Apprenticeship programme has become the de facto route into the brand, with many employees starting out as an Apprentice subsequently moving into other roles in the business, such as Workshop Manager, Service Manager, or even Sales Executive. Candidates wishing to apply for the September 2026 intake should contact their local Ferrari dealer for further details. Candidates can also check for the latest vacancies and register their interest via: www.ferrariapprenticeship.co.uk.