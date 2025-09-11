Caterham Project V to be displayed at IAA Mobility 2025

In partnership with XING Mobility Inc., the Caterham Project V EV sports coupé prototype will be exhibited at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, featuring XING’s immersion cooled battery technology.

Featured inside Caterham’s first lightweight electric sports coupe, Project V will be displayed with the IMMERSIO™ Cell-to-Pack (CTP) battery system at the event, as one of the most distinctive and functionally advanced CTP systems in the high-performance EV space.

XING Mobility’s immersion-cooled battery technology, where the the cells are immersed in a dielectric liquid, delivers unmatched thermal stability, exceptional energy density and safety and performance, due to rapid and uniform heat dissipation and top-class energy density.

This is the latest public appearance for Caterham’s electric sports coupé concept, and the first since January 2025 at Tokyo Auto Salon, Japan.

Project V was unveiled globally by Caterham at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2023, and later at the Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan in January 2024 and 2025.

In December 2024, Caterham and Xing Mobility announced the car would use the IMMERSIO™ Cell-to-Pack (CTP) immersion-cooled battery from the brand, who are a global leader in immersion-cooling battery technology founded in 2015.

Project V carries forward the key components of Caterham’s DNA – lightweight, simple and fun to drive along with partners TOKYO R&D Co., Ltd. and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.