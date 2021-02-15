North East civil and structural engineering firm RWO continues to invest in its workforce as part of planned strategic growth with a further new appointment.

Lewis McDonald, 28, joins the Newcastle-based firm as a civil engineer, bringing extensive project management and expertise to the role. This includes experience as the lead engineer on multiple projects in the regional residential sector and several North East road improvement schemes.

His new responsibilities will include overseeinghighway and drainage design contracts for house builders Story Homes and Taylor Wimpey among other clients.He will also provideon-going technical support to the senior management team as part of a growth strategy that is seeing RWO expand its commercial activities nationally.

The firm, which also includesconstruction sector leaders such as Caddick Group, Metnor and Vistry among its roster of clients, has seen revenues exceed turnover of £1.75m in the past 12 months, landing a raft of new work in the last three months and starting 2021 with a strong order book.

Alex Erskine, director of civils, said the firm is recruiting high calibre talent to support growth. He added: “Access to high quality engineering expertise and resources continues to be paramount for the building and construction sector.

“Our continued investment in experienced engineers like Lewiswill see us well placed to provide top-class skills, services and support to clients for years to come.”