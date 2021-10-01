Arlington Real Estate has announced the promotion of Dean Cook to managing director enabling him to lead the next stage of delivery of the DurhamGate masterplan.

Dean has been instrumental in the development of DurhamGate, which is five miles south of Durham City, contributing to key elements of the 85-acre site, and is now developing the next phase of the masterplan, which will be unveiled in the near future.

Before joining County Durham based Arlington Real Estate from the construction sector Dean was involved in the delivery of LIVIN’s headquarters at DurhamGate as well as Freemans Reach in Durham City and Seaham Health Centre.

His first project working for Arlington saw the start of the regeneration of Durham City’s riverside, working on the construction of new buildings for HM Passport Office and National Savings & Investments.

After being appointed development manager at Arlington Real Estate, Dean led the feasibility and delivery of the Eve Lane housing scheme at DurhamGate, which created 27 high-specification bespoke homes.

He latterly managed the development team and contractors that delivered Learning Curve Group’s new head office at DurhamGate working closely with Learning Curve Group to meet its requirements, which evolved during the project.

Originally planning to occupy 16,000 sq ft, of Grade A office space the continued growth of one of the UK’s leading training and recruitment providers led to their requirement increasing to 22,000 sq ft. during the development process.

Dean succeeds Arlington Real Estate founder Allan Cook, who becomes executive chairman allowing him to focus on the company’s £150m Milburngate development in Durham City as well as the strategic growth of the business.

Dean Cook said: “I am really proud to have contributed to some of the most significant regeneration projects in our region over the last five years, particularly DurhamGate, which has become a vibrant community right at the heart of County Durham.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me to take forward my vision for DurhamGate and see it through to completion as well as seeking other development opportunities in the North East.

“We are currently working on the next phase of the masterplan for DurhamGate, which will be submitted to Durham County Council shortly, bringing forward plans for a greater mix of housing, retail and commercial opportunities.”

Allan Cook said: “Dean knows DurhamGate better than anyone and I am confident that his expertise and experience will enable him to continue to drive this and future schemes forward for Arlington. From a succession planning point of view, he is ideally placed to now lead the business into the future.”