New book from Master Coach Clare Norman ‘Cultivating Coachability’

The new book from Master Coach Clare Norman will be published on 17th October.

‘Cultivating Coachability: How to leverage coaching readiness so thinkers can optimise value’ is Clare’s third book, and joins her previous bestseller ‘The Transformational Coach’.

In this pioneering and sometimes provocative guide, Clare explores the coach’s influence on the coaching experience from start to finish. With clear guidance, accessible advice and supportive practices the reader will gain transformative skills that will shift responsibility for creating value from coach to thinker and, in organisations, the task of screening for coachability to the coaching custodian.

Have you ever started coaching someone despite feeling uncertain about their readiness? Do you wish your clients would immerse themselves into deeper thinking?

It’s frustrating and unfulfilling when clients don’t leverage the potential from coaching. It can feel like you’re working harder than they are, striving to create value on their behalf. But remember: your job isn’t to create value from coaching – it’s to be a catalyst for it.

As a coach, your role is to manage the process, enabling the thinker to access their inner wisdom, connect the dots for themselves and find their own answers that resonate with their personality, context, motivations, beliefs and values. For this to happen, the thinker must be ready and willing to take on the responsibility of creating value and achieving results – they need to be ‘coaching ready.’

Through Clare’s rich experiences, relatable case studies and holistic strategies, this book will help you discover how to redefine the coaching experience, develop truly engaged thinkers and reignite your passion for transformational coaching.

Like her previous bestselling, highly reviewed and highly regarded book, ‘The Transformational Coach’, Clare’s new book is full of practical advice.

‘Cultivating Coachability’ will empower readers with valuable mindsets and skills to support their coaching effectiveness and ensure that the thinker (the person being coached) will extract maximum value and realise their desired outcomes from coaching sessions. It provides powerful new ways of thinking and transformative skills that will revolutionise how coaches ensure the readiness of their clients.

It is written in a friendly, accessible, supportive and non-judgemental style by an author who works at the coal face of coaching, and truly understands the challenges that coaches face in their day-to-day work.

With over 20 years of coaching experience, Clare Norman is a Master Mentor Coach whose purpose is to enable people to feel truly seen for who they really are, emboldening them to find their voice and express their needs in service of a more caring world. With that end goal in mind, Clare is on a mission to encourage coaches to be more vocal about coachability, expecting more of coaching custodians and thinkers alike such that those thinkers are coaching-ready. With an international following of both her coaching peers and senior leadership, Clare is making a difference to the world of work via the professional application of coaching.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Clare Norman is author of ‘Cultivating Coachability’ (to be published October 2024) and founder of Clare Norman Coaching Associates. Clare is a Master Certified Coach (MCC) with the International Coaching Federation (ICF), a Master Mentor Coach and a Certified Coach Supervisor. She has a Masters in Training and has received multiple awards for ground-breaking leadership development. For over 25 years, Clare has focused on maximizing individual, team, and organisation effectiveness, enabling people to express their needs, in service of a more caring world. Clare’s two previous books are ‘The Transformational Coach (2022)’ and ‘Mentor Coaching: A Practical Guide (2020)’. For more information see: https://clarenormancoachingassociates.com/

BOOK DETAILS

Title: Cultivating Coachability

Author: Clare Norman

Pub Date: 17th October 2024

ISBN 13: 978-1-915483-49-2

RRP: £17.99

Format: Paperback; 234 x 156 mm

Extent: 160pp

Category: Coaching management