New ‘Brands at TPS’ range offers trade customers biggest ever range of parts

TPS, Volkswagen Group UK’s trade parts arm which supplies components and consumables to independent automotive outlets, is to launch ‘Brands at TPS’ this summer, boosting its parts offering and giving customers access to its widest range of products ever.

‘Brands at TPS’ will expand the range of products available through TPS’s 83 UK Centres by partnering with industry-leading third-party brands renowned for producing high-quality mechanical parts.

In the initial phase, ‘Brands at TPS’ will offer six well-known aftermarket brands into the TPS product family:

Bosch – a household name that will bring engine belts, filtration and braking products

ZF – a global leader of tier one quality products, bringing braking, shock absorbers, steering and suspension through their sub brands: Sachs, TRW and LEMFÖRDER

Mahle – specialists in cleaner engines, it will supply parts for filtration

SKF – the world’s largest bearings manufacturer will supply wheel bearings, engine belts as well as steering and suspension

Hella – global experts in electronics, bringing engine electrics products

Valeo – TPS’s current Group-wide supplier of wiper blades, bringing even more of their range of fly wheels, clutch kits and hydraulics

At launch TPS will offer around 2,000 third-party parts, with plans to increase this to over 10,000 as the ‘Brands at TPS’ range develops with new third-party brands being added to the portfolio as well. ‘Brands at TPS’ will expand TPS’s current parts offering and increase its coverage of the UK car parc, with a focus on older vehicles.

The latest motorparc data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows the average age of a car on UK roads is now 9.5 years old and with nearly one in four cars on UK roads a Volkswagen Group vehicle, it’s a timely launch.

TPS is already the UK’s leading supplier of Volkswagen Group Approved Genuine Parts and with the new ‘Brands at TPS’ parts offering, customers will have even greater choice of quality parts to fit their Audi, SEAT, Škoda, Cupra, Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles models.

Catherine Baker, Head of TPS, said: “We are proud to launch ‘Brands at TPS’ and in doing so boost our parts offering to our customers. We’ve always been Genuine first and that doesn’t change. We remain dedicated to Genuine as our primary offer, but we can now offer a one-stop-shop for our mechanical customers’ needs, including a wide-ranging selection of third-party branded parts.

“So, whether it’s Genuine Parts for a five-year-old car or reliable, more affordable parts for a 10-year-old one, we aim to become the trusted one-stop-shop for keeping vehicles on the road – quickly, efficiently, and with unmatched expertise.”

The new ‘Brands at TPS’ product range will also be supported by the technical knowledge and advice of TPS teams across its network of 83 Centres who know Volkswagen Group vehicles better than any other parts supplier. TPS staff will be able to outline the differences between the new ‘Brands at TPS’ product lines and highlight the benefits and applications for each product; by offering this technical advice and insight, they can assist garages and workshops to make informed decisions that benefit both them and their customers.

Baker concluded: “This new development means a wider range delivered through our existing network and helps to make TPS the parts supplier the aftermarket trade can trust for pretty much everything they require. Coupled with our six day a week deliveries and trusted reputation built over nearly 20 years, we’re confident that ‘Brands at TPS’ will be a benefit to our customers, and in turn their customers.”