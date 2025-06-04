News in Brief from BMW Group UK

BMW named Electric Car Brand of the Year at the Which? Awards.

Inaugurated in 2007, the Which? Awards celebrate and reward the best businesses in the UK that consistently deliver for their customers. At this year’s ceremony, BMW was presented the coveted Electric Car Brand of the Year accolade – awarded for demonstrating dependable EV reliability across Which? surveys and for an innovative, safe and electrically-efficient product portfolio.

Paul Kester, Head of Product and Market Planning for BMW Group UK said, “This Electric Car Brand of the Year award is especially meaningful given how competitive the EV market is right now. It’s a big year ahead for BMW with the world premiere of our first next-generation electric vehicle this September. We hope to be back on stage again next year following its launch.”

Almost two years after its initial launch, the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series recently garnered its 25th accolade across its diverse model lineup at the prestigious Top Gear Electric Awards 2025.

Standing as the epitome of driving pleasure, sporty elegance and modern functionality in a one compelling package, it was the BMW i5 Touring that took the top spot in the EV Estate category. Reflecting on the win, Top Gear’s Editor in Chief, Jack Rix said, “The enormous breadth of smug ability served up by BMW’s vast i5 Touring means the rest frankly needn’t have bothered…”

Judged by Fleet World’s expert panel of editors, the Great British Fleet Awards celebrate the best of corporate motoring in the UK, from fleet managers to suppliers and manufacturers. This year’s ceremony saw the BMW 7 Series secure the accolade for Best Fleet Luxury Car.

Commenting on the win, Fleet World’s Editor, John Challen said, “A stalwart of the BMW lineup for decades, the 7 Series grows in stature, performance and quality throughout. In the back, it feels like you are being transported in a private jet, while behind the wheel, there’s an engaging driver experience, large, clear screens and a level of quality that is on a par with other cars with a much higher price tag.”

Launched in 2022, the latest-generation BMW 7 Series has redefined the luxury saloon market with its unparalleled comfort and cutting-edge digital experience. Its compelling model portfolio – comprising both hybrid and fully electric powertrains – offers maximum flexibility for BMW’s most discerning customers.

Following the launch of the MINI Aceman last year, customers can now benefit from an expanded options portfolio with the addition of a new towbar. Offering a capacity of up to 750 kg – perfect for towing small trailers and bicycle carriers – this new option is available for the MINI Aceman SE and MINI John Cooper Works Aceman.