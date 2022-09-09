Citroën UK has introduced a new ‘Shine’ version to complete its C3 model line-up.

New Citroën C3 Shine is available exclusively online through the Citroën Online Store.

Available from £16,995 MRRP OTR, or from £169 per month on Personal Contact Purchase (PCP).

Citroën UK has added a new ‘Shine’ variant to its popular C3 line-up – the new trim offers customers even greater choice across a wide range of Citroën C3 models.

New Citroën C3 Shine is available with a choice of four body colours – Soft Sand, Cumulus Grey, Platinum Grey and Spring Blue – and features a contrasting ‘Onyx Black’ roof. The new variant also comes with a black Colour Pack, featuring black inserts in the lower part of the front bumper and Airbump® panels with white highlights, whilst the gloss black dashboard with a grey surround, brings enhanced style for the driver and passengers alike.

Owners benefit from a range of on-board technologies and connected features, including Citroën Connect DAB Radio, six speakers, a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, plus Bluetooth® hands free compatibility. New Citroën C3 Shine also comes with keyless entry and start, front foglights, an alarm, as well as heated and electric folding exterior door mirrors – all designed to make life on the road even easier.

For added safety, Citroën C3 Shine features a lane departure warning system, speed sign recognition and recommendation, and cruise control with speed limiter – all as standard. Additional features, such as rear parking sensors and a coffee break alert function allow drivers to travel with complete peace-of-mind.

Available with 16-inch ‘Hellix’ diamond-cut alloy wheels, this new Citroën C3 Shine is powered by the popular and efficient 1.2-litre PureTech 110 S&S petrol engine, paired with an EAT6 six-speed automatic gearbox.

Customers will order their new Citroën C3 Shine edition exclusively online via the Citroën Store, with prices starting from just £16,995 MRRP OTR. Buyers wishing to pick up a C3 Shine on a PCP plan, can do so for as little as £169 per month, over 48 months, with a customer deposit of just £ 4,391.88, plus an optional final payment to purchase the vehicle at the end of the contract.

For more information, please visit: https://www.citroen.co.uk/buy/how-to-order-online.html