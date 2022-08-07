New Citroën C5 X officially launches in the UK today – Monday 25 July 2022.

Available with an efficient plug-in hybrid or two advanced petrol engines or powertrain.

New C5 X Plug-in Hybrid offers up to 37 miles of electric-only range (EAER WLTP Combined), with CO 2 emissions as low as 30g/km.

C5 X is Citroën’s new D-segment flagship model, combining all the appeal of an SUV, elegance of a saloon and practicality of an estate.

New C5 X is specified with Citroën’s most advanced technologies, as well as class-leading comfort thanks to the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme.

Citroën’s all-new flagship model – New C5 X – officially launches in the UK today (Monday 25 July). New C5 X is available as an efficient Plug-in Hybrid with up to 37 miles of electric range (EAER WLTP Combined) or with advanced petrol engines. Prices for New C5 X and New C5 X Plug-in Hybrid start from £27,790 and £36,470 MRRP OTR respectively, with first customer deliveries starting later this month (July 2022).

New C5 X is a unique vehicle in the D-segment, combining all the modernity and appeal of an SUV, the elegance and status of an up-market saloon, and the versatility and practicality of an estate. New C5 X not only represents a look into the future for the Citroën brand (thanks to its new advanced technologies), but it is also a moment to celebrate the brand’s rich heritage and the story of innovative large Citroëns, such as CX and XM.

In addition to its head-turning good looks, New C5 X offers unrivalled comfort in the D-segment thanks to the Citroën Advanced Comfort® Programme, Citroën Advanced Comfort® Seats and Citroën Advanced Comfort® Suspension.

Eurig Druce, Managing Director of Citroën UK, said: “New C5 X represents a long-anticipated return to the prestigious D-segment for Citroën, and we’re proud to offer customers a completely unique model. There’s nothing like New C5 X on the market today, not only in terms of its looks and dimensions, but also the way New C5 X combines the most advanced comfort features with the latest technologies to deliver unrivalled comfort and serenity.”

DESIGN

Inspired by the CXperience concept car, as well as cars like XM and CX, New C5 X is clearly a modern Citroën. The new chevron badging, with flowing 3D LED daylight running lights, helps to emphasise the clamshell design of the bonnet from the front, while the entire vehicle profile has been developed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind. New C5 X models feature 19-inch alloy wheels as standard that help improve efficiency, while low rolling resistance tyres further improve fuel economy.

Measuring 4.8m long, 1.5m tall and 1.8m wide, New C5 X is available with a choice of six metallic and pearlescent body colours, as well as the option of a bi-tone roof.

INFOTAINMENT & TECHNOLOGY

New C5 X features Citroën’s most advanced extended head-up display. The system projects all essential driving information in colour directly onto the windscreen (4.5meters ahead in the driver’s line of sight), significantly improving safety and peace-of-mind, as the driver can keep their eyes on the road at all times. Drivers can choose to display key information such as navigation, driving assistance systems and speed information directly onto the windscreen in front to them.

New C5 X also debuts Citroën’s enhanced infotainment system. An ultra-wide, 12-inch HD touchscreen with ambient backlighting is home to ‘My Citroën Drive Plus’, which has been designed with optimum ergonomic efficiency and smartphone compatibility in mind – Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ are standard across the range. Users can customise their preferred shortcuts as key functions, whilst setting their own user profile and preferred screen ambience.

Safety is assured via the latest technologies, including Active Safety Brake, Collision Risk Alert, 360-Vision, Long Range Blind Spot Monitoring System, Highway Integrated Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Active Lane Departure Warning System and Extended Traffic Sign Recognition and Speed Recommendation.

ADVANCED COMFORT®

New C5 X offers unrivalled comfort and serenity in the D-segment. All C5 X models feature Citroën’s Advanced Comfort® Suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions. The suspension technology provides a smooth ‘Magic Carpet’-like ride.

New C5 X Plug-in Hybrid variants see the suspension upgraded to Advanced Comfort® Active Suspension, which features automatic electronically controlled damping for an even smoother ride. Drivers can also choose between Comfort, Normal, and Sport modes with the suspension tailored for each setting.

All models also come standard with Citroën Advanced Comfort® Seats, which come with 15mm of added memory foam padding and provide more support over long drives. For the first time, the Advanced Comfort® Seats in New C5 X can be specified with ventilation, as well as heating and massage functions.

POWERTRAINS

Plug-in Hybrid versions combine a 1.6-litre 180 PureTech petrol engine with an 81kW electric motor for a total power output of 225hp and 360Nm of torque. Capable of up to 37 miles in full electric mode (EAER WLTP Combined) using a 12.4kWh battery, New C5 X Plug-in Hybrid is ideal for fleet and business customers, as well as user-choosers, thanks to emissions as low as 30g/km, resulting in a Benefit-in-Kind taxation rate of just 12%.

New C5 X Plug-in Hybrid models come as standard with a 7.4kW Type 2 charging cable for use at home or at public charging points. Using the 7.4kW on-board charger, a full charge can be completed in just 1 hour and 40 minutes.

The Plug-in Hybrid variants are sold alongside two efficient petrol engines – 130 PureTech and 180 PureTech petrol engines are available from launch, and all New C5 X models are sold exclusively with one of Citroën’s smooth EAT8 8-speed automatic transmissions.

PureTech 130 variants feature a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 130hp and 230Nm of torque, which is capable of up to 48.6mpg (WLTP) and CO 2 emissions as low as 136g/km. The more powerful 180 PureTech engine uses Citroën’s four-cylinder 1.6-litre powerplant, producing 180hp and 250Nm of torque, and is capable of up to 43.9mpg and CO 2 emissions as low as 147 g/km.

TRIM LEVELS

Right from launch, New C5 X and New C5 X Plug-in Hybrid models are available in ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’ trims.

‘Sense Plus’ versions come as standard with 19-inch Aero-X alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, and electronic and heated door mirrors. Inside, all models feature an Urban Grey Ambiance with grey herringbone fabric and ‘Isabella’ black leather-effect Advanced Comfort® Seats. A 10-inch central touchscreen is also standard, with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, while Active Safety Brake with Forward Collision Alert and Reversing Camera with Top Rear Vision are some of the safety and convenience features available.

‘Shine’ adds satin chrome trim on the rear bumper, with the 19-inch wheels upgraded to Diamond Cut Alloys with Onyx Black Paint and inserts. The interior ambience is enhanced to Metropolitan Grey Ambiance with black ‘Paloma’ leather and ‘Isabella’ black and ‘Nixon’ grey leather-effect Advanced Comfort® Seats. The steering wheel is heated, while the central touchscreen is upgraded to a 12-inch unit, and drivers also benefit from Citroën’s Extended Head-Up Display that projects onto the windscreen. Safety is improved via a Radar Controlled Active Safety Brake and the level 2 autonomous Highway Driver Assist system.

‘Shine Plus’ is the range-topping trim, which adds extra-tinted rear quarter windows. Inside, the interior is finished with ‘Hype Black’ Ambiance, featuring ‘Mistral’ black ‘Paloma’ leather with perforated chevron design patterns. The driver and front passenger seats come with heated functionality, while other styling effects include aluminium door sill protectors and brushed aluminium effect pedals. Technology upgrades include a 360-Vision camera as well as Extended Blind Spot Monitoring.

Plug-in Hybrid variants include bespoke ‘Hybrid’ badging around the vehicle as well as a 7.4kW single-phase on-board charger. Also available is remote temperature pre-conditioning (via the e-Remote Control subscription).

PRICING