The 2022 special edition Dacia Duster Extreme SE comes with exclusive styling cues and features

Bold exterior design includes new 17-inch Black alloy wheels and exclusive Urban Grey paint

Based on the top-of-the-range Prestige trim level

Depending on the engine, four-wheel drive and the dual-clutch automatic EDC gearbox are available

Orders open in April, with first deliveries in May

New Dacia Duster Extreme SE priced from £17,495 on the road

The New Duster Extreme SE adds an unbeatable mix of style and value to the award-winning Dacia Duster range. Based on the popular top-of-the-range Prestige trim level, the new special edition adds exclusive design cues and fresh features to the UK’s best value family SUV.

Available to order from April, the Duster Extreme SE debuts with distinctive styling additions to the model’s already bold exterior and spacious interior. Exterior styling cues include 17-inch Black alloy wheels and exclusive new Urban Grey paint.

As well as this modern new shade, the Duster Extreme SE is available in seven other colours, all of which are complemented by door mirrors, grille and roof bars finished in Grey Quartz with orange detailing. The tailgate trim with ‘Duster’ inscription is a combination of Black and satin chrome.

The theme continues inside, with orange featuring on the satin chrome air vent surrounds, a charcoal grey centre console surround, and the piano black inserts in the front door panels. There’s also orange stitching on the seats.

Standard equipment includes automatic air conditioning, keyless entry, multi-view camera, blind spot warning, heated seats, acoustic windshield, and the Media Nav infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone mirroring and satellite navigation.

Powering the Duster Extreme SE is a choice of efficient Euro 6-compliant engines, including the Bi-Fuel powertrain that includes a turbocharged petrol engine capable of running on both petrol and LPG. Depending on the engine, the new special edition also offers the option of four-wheel drive or the smooth-shifting, dual-clutch automatic EDC gearbox.

The Duster Extreme SE will be available from £17,495 on the road. Orders open in April, with the first deliveries in May.

