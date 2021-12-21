New Fiat Professional light commercial vehicle – Scudo – and a new Fiat Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) – Ulysse – due to go into production at the Stellantis Hordain plant in France

Both models will be available with either an internal combustion engine (ICE) or with a 100 per cent electric motor (BEV)

Scudo will be available in up to three lengths: Van, Combi, and Cab with platform, strengthening the Fiat Professional position

Ulysse MPV to be available in various combinations from six to nine seats, aimed at large families and the business sector

The new family of vehicles marks the return of Fiat Professional and Fiat to the historic French factory that produced some of its models between 1994 and 2012, and will take previous names of Scudo and Ulysse

The BEV configurations of both models respond to the ongoing transition to zero-emissions mobility and fit into the Stellantis electrification strategy

By 2030, Stellantis low-emissions vehicles are expected to make up more than 70 per cent of sales in Europe and more than 40 per cent in the USA with investment of more than €30 billion by 2025

Fiat Professional and Fiat announce the return of the Scudo and Ulysse nameplates as they go into production at the historic Stellantis plant in Hordain, near Valenciennes in northern France. The Fiat MPV and Fiat Professional LCV will be available with either ICE or BEV powertrains.

The Scudo will be available in three configurations – Van, Combi and Cab with platform – to meet all professional transportation requirements, while Ulysse will be available with combinations from six to nine seats. Both vehicles are also based on the EMP2 platform, the modular nature of which makes it possible to meet specific needs in various markets. The same platform is also used for other Stellantis models including Peugeot Expert and Traveller, Citroën Dispatch and SpaceTourer, and Vauxhall Vivaro.

Inspired by the success of their predecessors, the two new models will take the names Fiat Ulysse and Fiat Professional Scudo. Providing a boost to the ranges of the Turin-based brands, they serve as zero-emissions solutions aimed at large families, the recreational vehicles market, chauffeured transportation, professionals, and outfitters.

Making a return to the French site, the Fiat Ulysse MPV was produced at Hordain between 1994 and 2002, and the Scudo from 1996 to 2012. Opened in 1992 as a result of the historic 1978 joint venture between the then Fiat and PSA Groups, the industrial complex will be the ‘cradle’ of the two new Fiat and Fiat Professional models, ready to meet the challenges of increasingly sustainable urban mobility.

The new models are both a response to the ongoing transition to zero-emissions mobility. Specifically for Scudo, with the rising use of light commercial vehicles in urban areas, these vehicles will make a significant contribution to reducing emissions in cities. Likewise, Ulysse will enable families to enjoy a more sustainable active lifestyle, benefiting from innovative high-tech devices, extraordinary levels of comfort and space at the top of their segment, and advanced safety features.

Orders for the Fiat Professional Scudo will open in the main countries between the end of this year and the beginning of next, while the Fiat Ulysse will be available by the first quarter of 2022.

Stellantis already plays a leading role in this context, proven by its undisputed European supremacy in commercial vehicles, and by its clear intention to become a world leader in electric commercial vehicles. The Group is aiming at an all-encompassing electrification strategy, to provide its iconic brands with exciting, cutting-edge vehicles, leveraging both in-house expertise and partnerships/joint ventures to develop advanced technologies at affordable prices. Over the next three years, the journey to electrify commercial vehicles will be rolled out to all its products and regions, including by offering vans powered with hydrogen fuel cells by the end of this year in some European countries.

By 2030, Stellantis low-emission vehicles are expected to make up more than 70 per cent of sales in Europe and more than 40 per cent in the U.S., with investment of more than €30 billion by 2025 in electrification and software development.

Full specification and pricing information for Fiat Professional Scudo and Fiat Ulysse in the UK will be released later in 2021.