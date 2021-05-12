Addition of Tipo City Sport adds a dynamic presence to the Tipo range

18-inch diamond alloy wheels come as standard

Sporty styling with glossy black exterior details and Sport badge

New Tipo City Sport is available to order now priced from £20,695 OTR

The Fiat Tipo range line-up has been refreshed with a distinctive and stylish sporting look and high level of standard specification, further diversifying the Tipo range. The new Tipo City Sport is available to order now priced from £20,695 OTR.

New Tipo City Sport

The new Tipo City Sport brings a new style to the Tipo family with a more dynamic and powerful presence on the road. This is emphasised by newly designed glossy black front grilles, door handles and mirrors. New full LED headlights, automatic beam and rear LED lights, plus sporty looking 18-inch diamond alloy wheels and dedicated ‘sport’ badge complete the dynamic and agile feel of the new Tipo City Sport.

The sense of sportiness is heightened inside the car, with a chrome steering wheel bezel, leather steering wheel and gear knob with detailed black stitching. A subtle chrome finish surrounds the air vents and handbrake button.

As standard, the new Tipo City Sport comes with keyless entry and go, ParkView rear parking camera, front parking sensors and electrically adjustable glossy black door mirrors, with defrosting and external temperature sensor.

Tipo, a success story

The Fiat Tipo was launched in 2016 with a saloon version, five-door and Station Wagon and now the family has further expanded with the addition of the new Tipo City Sport. From launch it has contributed to the performance of the Fiat brand, with more than 70% of its sales volumes in markets beyond Italy and a total of 670,000 units sold.

The new Fiat City Tipo Sport, 1.0-litre 100hp hatchback model is available to order now priced from £20,695 OTR.

For more information on the Tipo City Sport visit https://www.fiat.com/tipo/tipo-hatchback-city-sport